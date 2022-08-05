Read on www.blackenterprise.com
thebrag.com
Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws
Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
Aretha Franklin estate says $7.8 million IRS bill is paid, leaving door open to payments to singer's sons
Aretha Franklin’s long-standing $7.8 million debt to the Internal Revenue Service has been paid in full, her estate says in a new court filing. It could open the door for Franklin’s four sons to finally take the driver’s seat in her post-death affairs and fully benefit from revenues flowing into her estate — which would mean millions of dollars, at last, getting into their hands.
'False Sense Of Entitlement': Tupac Shakur's Sister SLAMS Trustee Of Late Mother's Estate
Sekyiwa Shakur, the sister of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur, called out her late mother’s estate executor this week, Radar has learned.On Monday, while speaking to a Los Angeles judge, Sekyiwa claimed music executive Tom Whalley had not only a “disregard for transparency,” but also a “false sense of entitlement” when it came to the estate of Afeni Shakur-Davis – Sekyiwa and Tupac’s mother who passed away in 2016.“Instead of remedying these issues, as it was intended to do, respondent’s accounting only further demonstrates respondent’s false sense of entitlement, disregard for transparency and unwillingness to properly comply with his...
disneydining.com
FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation
The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
Furious Valerie Bertinelli REFUSES TO PAY Estranged Hubby's $50K Spousal Support Demand
Valerie Bertinelli is trying to stand tall amid her financial battle against estranged husband Tom Vitale. Ever since the Food Network star, 62, filed for separation in November 2021, Vitale, has been doing everything in his power to come out of the divorce a wealthier man.Vitale, 58, is asking the court to determine the "validity" of their prenup, in addition to requesting $50,000 a month in spousal support and $200,000 to cover his legal fees. His team argues that he needs the money since he currently makes just $16 an hour at his new job at the Postal Annex, while...
realitytitbit.com
Chloe doesn't appear on Chrisley Knows Best due to ongoing legal drama
Todd and Julie’s granddaughter Chloe has featured on Chrisley Knows Best since the show began. However, she doesn’t appear on the current season and fans have been worried about her whereabouts. Todd and Julia were given sole custody of Chloe several years ago as her parents Kyle (Todd’s...
R. Kelly Is Now Blaming Ex-Wife Drea For His Own Behavior, Estrangement From Children
A new report claims that R. Kelly puts fault on ex-wife Drea Kelly for his deviant sexual behavior & estranged relationship with their kids.
Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp
The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
Marie Claire
Meghan Markle's Neighbors Apparently Call Her "The Princess of Montecito"
Being in the public eye honestly sounds like a nightmare. Like, imagine if you could just read all the mean things people say about you behind your back, like, by googling your name. Like I said: nightmare. Anyway, I'm not surprised that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay off social...
Amber Heard Rejected $16 Million Divorce Settlement From Johnny Depp Before Court Case
Amber Heard didn’t take a multi-million dollar settlement from her ex-husband Johnny Depp, when the pair split up in 2017. New unsealed court documents show that the actress turned down a huge settlement as the pair split up, according to The Daily Beast. The docs, which were rejected by the judge for the 2022 defamation trial, revealed email exchanges between Amber, 36, and her lawyers discussing the payout.
Shakira Just Received The Most Devastating News About Her Tax Fraud Case—She Must Be Freaking Out
Shakira has just learned that she could face more than eight years in prison and a $24.5 million fine if she is found guilty in an ongoing case where the Spanish authorities accused her of tax fraud!. Back in 2018, Spanish authorities accused the 45-year-old Colombian singer – real name...
‘Care For The Perpetrators': R. Kelly’s Longtime Female Assistant Wrote Shocking Letter To Judge
R. Kelly’s longtime assistant Diana Copeland wrote an emotional letter to the court ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing where she pleaded for sympathy for the alleged perpetrator, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the shocking letter written by Kelly’s employee where she stood up for him despite...
R. Kelly hasn't paid any of his court fees, but he has $27,828 stored in his commissary account
R. Kelly, who is serving a 30 year sentence on sex trafficking and racketeering, hasn't paid any of his court fees.
Read The Disturbing Text Messages Between Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Exposed In Newly Unsealed Court Documents
Newly unsealed documents connected to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial reveal a slew of horrific texts between the actor and embattled singer Marilyn Manson, Radar has learned.The startling development came over the weekend after thousands of documents from the former couple’s pre-trial were unsealed and released online.According to The Post, who obtained and verified the court documents, the newly unsealed content includes behind-the-scenes moves, motions and oppositions to motions made by both Depp and Heard’s legal teams before the trial officially kicked off in April.Among the most shocking new information revealed in the documents are a series...
HipHopDX.com
Xzibit Ordered To Pay Estranged Wife $6K A Month In Support, $125K In Legal Fees After Brother Exposes Income
Xzibit has been ordered by a judge to pay his estranged wife $6,000 a month in support, and he will also be fronting the bill for her expensive legal costs following their divorce. According to Radar Online, Xzibit and his ex Krista Joiner appeared before a judge on Monday (August...
Todd Chrisley Admits His Self-Worth Was Linked to Net Worth Before Fraud Scandal: I Became a ‘Slave’ to Making Money
Self-reflection. Todd Chrisley got real about how his definition of self-worth has shifted since facing fraud charges and financial scandal. "I got lost when I couldn't tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth,” Chrisley, 53, confessed during the Friday, July 29, episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” PodcastOne podcast. “And the bigger my […]
Ne-Yo asks for privacy after 'heartbroken' wife Crystal Renay accuses him of cheating
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay Smith, said Saturday that she was leaving the singer-songwriter after accusing him of cheating on her numerous times.
BET
Kanye West’s Fifth Divorce Attorney Quits As Proceedings Continue
As Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce proceedings continue, the former has reportedly lost his fifth divorce lawyer. According to TMZ, the pair had a trial-setting conference on Friday (August 5) in Los Angeles as part of their divorce. West’s current divorce attorney, Samantha Spector, had previously asked the judge to relieve her as counsel, saying her relationship with the rapper/producer was irretrievably broken, but would not elaborate on why.
