Ice Cube Partners With Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Naturally

By Robert Longfellow
 4 days ago

Source: @IceCube / GMCR


Ice Cube has teamed up with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR) for a cold collaboration, literally. The brand and the rap legend, actor and filmmaker have partnered on Brew Over Ice (BOI) coffee aka coffee pods catered specifically to pour over ice cube s.

That said, the “It Was A Good Day Rapper” and GMCR are dubbing BOI as the official drink of Summer Fridays. Therefore, to celebrate their proclamation they are hosting a sweepstakes, via social media, to give away exclusive Brew Over Ice ( Cube ) Summer FRIDAY kits. For you chance to get one you’ll have to tune in to Cube ’s IG live on Friday, August 5 at 12 pm EST.

Get it? Ice Cube(s)…the movie Friday …ok, we’re sure you do.

Anyway, one winner will also get the chance to kick it with their friend over Zoom and over a cup GMCR BOI coffee. In order to enter, post a photo of you and your GMCR ice d coffee, tag a friend and use @greenmtncoffee # Ice dCubeSummerFridays for a chance to win.

Watch Cube’s #IceCubeSummerFridays PSA below. Also take note of Cube making sure to rock a Big 3 basketball league hat in the announcement. Now that’s a seasoned marketer through and through.

