Morris Police Department Arrested Teenager For First Degree Murder

Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 9th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Jessica Cole, 41, of Morris, for theft and retail theft....
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 8th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 31-year-old Elvis Rodriguez for DUI. He posted a $100...
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl
AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
wcsjnews.com
Villa Park Man Arrested For Third DUI Offense in Grundy Co.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with a history of DUI’s. Jason Bradley, 37, of Villa Park was pulled over at the intersection of Route 47 and Reed Road in Mazon for speeding more than 25 miles over the posted limit around 8:40 p.m. on August 7th.
No bail for domestic batterer who stormed home where his ex-girlfriend was: prosecutor
A 24-year-old Chicago man on probation for domestic battery allegedly invaded a Naperville home where his ex-girlfriend was at and threw landscaping bricks through windows and fought with occupants, prosecutors said.
wcsjnews.com
Woman Sent To Prison For Possessing Heroin & Driving While License Revoked
A 34-year-old Pontiac woman was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections last week. Jessica Cool recently pled guilty to Driving While License Revoked and Possessing between 15 and 100 grams of Heroin, a class 1 felony. She was sentenced to two years on the driving offense and seven years for possessing heroin.
Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
wcsjnews.com
More Reaction From Morris Murder Press Conference
A press conference was held on Friday in regards to a murder that happened in Morris on Thursday. Investigators and prosecutors say a 16-year-old male was soliciting a ride in the 400 block of Twilight Drive and was told to leave by an occupant of an apartment complex shortly before 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 4th.
hfchronicle.com
Homewood police make two arrests for firearm violations in recent weeks
Traffic stops for speeding on July 11 and Aug. 3 each resulted in arrests for alleged illegal firearm possession, according to posts on the Homewood Police Department Facebook page. A handgun, ammunition and mask were confiscated during a traffic stop on July 11. (Provided photo) On July 11, an officer...
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
starvedrock.media
Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed
If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
fox32chicago.com
Third person charged in connection to 2019 murder that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A third offender has been charged in a 2019 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Humboldt Park. Brittnay Stewart, 31, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Stewart was arrested Saturday after police identified her as one of the offenders who participated in the...
walls102.com
One dead, one in custody after shooting incident in Morris
MORRIS – The Morris Police say a Shorewood woman was shot and killed and a suspect was arrested after an incident Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Twilight Drive. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan announced Friday that 25-year-old Beverly A. Lambert was transported to an area hospital from that location and later pronounced deceased. Authorities confirmed that a 16-year-old was taken into custody by the Joliet Police Department and charged with first degree murder. The incident remains under investigation and no other injuries or victims were reported.
cwbchicago.com
West Town murder victim managed to Facetime with witnesses before he died on 4th of July, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said Sunday that a man shot and killed in West Town on the Fourth of July managed to Facetime with two witnesses before crashing and dying from his wounds. Rogelio Hermosillo, 25, was ordered held without bail on Saturday by Judge Susana Ortiz. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Morris shooting: 16-year-old charged in apparent random killing of young mother, stealing car
Beverly Lambert was picking up her 1-year-old son from a caretaker in the apartment complex when she was shot twice in the back of the head, prosecutors say.
WAND TV
Man arrested after allegedly pushing kids out of a moving vehicle
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested a a man who was witnessed pushing a 4 and 6 year-old out of a moving vehicle. According to police, on August 3, sheriffs deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Park St. in Gilman for a report that Jesse K. McGhee, 40 of Gilman was seen pushing children out of a moving vehicle.
cwbchicago.com
4 women charged with battering off-duty officer, taking his gun in Boystown
Four women have been charged after an off-duty law enforcement officer was allegedly jumped and had his gun stolen in Boystown early Friday. Officials said four women punched the 58-year-old man in his face and body in the 3700 block of North Broadway around 2:50 a.m. The victim’s silver revolver fell to the ground, and one of the women picked it up and fled, according to prosecutors.
1 Person Killed, Suspect in Custody in Morris Shooting That Caused Hours-Long Lockdown in Community
Residents in suburban Morris were asked to remain in their homes for several hours after a shooting left one person dead and a suspect in custody on Thursday afternoon. According to a text alert sent out to residents, reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Twlight Drive began to flow into law enforcement after 5 p.m.
