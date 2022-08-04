ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

Morris Police Department Arrested Teenager For First Degree Murder

By Jeff Lockridge Justin Ritz
wcsjnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wcsjnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 9th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Jessica Cole, 41, of Morris, for theft and retail theft....
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, August 8th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 31-year-old Elvis Rodriguez for DUI. He posted a $100...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grundy County, IL
City
Morris, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Shorewood, IL
Grundy County, IL
Crime & Safety
Morris, IL
Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl

AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
AURORA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Villa Park Man Arrested For Third DUI Offense in Grundy Co.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with a history of DUI’s. Jason Bradley, 37, of Villa Park was pulled over at the intersection of Route 47 and Reed Road in Mazon for speeding more than 25 miles over the posted limit around 8:40 p.m. on August 7th.
VILLA PARK, IL
wcsjnews.com

Woman Sent To Prison For Possessing Heroin & Driving While License Revoked

A 34-year-old Pontiac woman was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections last week. Jessica Cool recently pled guilty to Driving While License Revoked and Possessing between 15 and 100 grams of Heroin, a class 1 felony. She was sentenced to two years on the driving offense and seven years for possessing heroin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Morris Hospital#Morris Public Information
WGN News

Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged

CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

More Reaction From Morris Murder Press Conference

A press conference was held on Friday in regards to a murder that happened in Morris on Thursday. Investigators and prosecutors say a 16-year-old male was soliciting a ride in the 400 block of Twilight Drive and was told to leave by an occupant of an apartment complex shortly before 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 4th.
MORRIS, IL
hfchronicle.com

Homewood police make two arrests for firearm violations in recent weeks

Traffic stops for speeding on July 11 and Aug. 3 each resulted in arrests for alleged illegal firearm possession, according to posts on the Homewood Police Department Facebook page. A handgun, ammunition and mask were confiscated during a traffic stop on July 11. (Provided photo) On July 11, an officer...
HOMEWOOD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom

RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
RANSOM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
starvedrock.media

Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed

If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
walls102.com

One dead, one in custody after shooting incident in Morris

MORRIS – The Morris Police say a Shorewood woman was shot and killed and a suspect was arrested after an incident Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Twilight Drive. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan announced Friday that 25-year-old Beverly A. Lambert was transported to an area hospital from that location and later pronounced deceased. Authorities confirmed that a 16-year-old was taken into custody by the Joliet Police Department and charged with first degree murder. The incident remains under investigation and no other injuries or victims were reported.
MORRIS, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested after allegedly pushing kids out of a moving vehicle

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested a a man who was witnessed pushing a 4 and 6 year-old out of a moving vehicle. According to police, on August 3, sheriffs deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Park St. in Gilman for a report that Jesse K. McGhee, 40 of Gilman was seen pushing children out of a moving vehicle.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

4 women charged with battering off-duty officer, taking his gun in Boystown

Four women have been charged after an off-duty law enforcement officer was allegedly jumped and had his gun stolen in Boystown early Friday. Officials said four women punched the 58-year-old man in his face and body in the 3700 block of North Broadway around 2:50 a.m. The victim’s silver revolver fell to the ground, and one of the women picked it up and fled, according to prosecutors.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy