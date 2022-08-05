ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woman Heading to Prenatal Checkup Killed in California Crash

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
HeySoCal

First body ID’d from fiery Windsor Hills crash

A memorial of balloons and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators continued working to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no signs of attempting to stop for a red light.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
