How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson Being Present During Their Baby’s Birth

Khloe Kardashian has been staying close to home as she eagerly awaits the birth of her second baby via surrogate any day now! And while Khloe, 38, is focused on doing everything needed to prepare for her bundle of joy, the baby’s father, Tristan Thompson, 31, has been running game around the globe, including in Greece recently, where he was seen holding hands with a mystery brunette beauty. Now, as the birth of the former couple’s baby nears, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned if Khloe wants Tristan to be there for the child’s delivery.

“Khloe wants to be there for the birth and she does not care if Tristan is there or not,” a source close to the Good American jeans founder told us. As fans know, Khloe’s surrogate conceived their child in November 2021. One month later, in December, Maralee Nichols, 31– whom Tristan cheated on Khloe with just nine months prior to that — gave birth to their son, Theo. Although Khloe’s obvious outrage played out on the last few episodes of The Kardashians, HollywoodLIfe recently reported that she had come to a “place of forgiveness” with Tristan, but that she was never getting back together with him.

“Everyone in the family is so proud of the way that she handled the entire Tristan situation,” the source told said, adding that Khloe has taken her mind off of the whole debacle by getting prepared for the arrival of her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson‘s new sibling. “Khloe’s been frantic getting everything perfect for the baby and she’s gone way overboard. Not only has she had the nursery done for months, but she has stocked her place with everything that any baby could ever possibly need– and more,” the insider revealed.

Although Tristan has not been by her side during the past few weeks, she has been getting the help of her super close family members, particularly her sister Kim Kardashian, 41. “She has been getting so much help from her sisters, and especially Kim. Kim has really helped to prepare Khloe for what to expect when her surrogate gives birth and the time after beings she used a surrogate for the last several births of her own children.” the source told us. “Khloe is going to love this child just like she does True, and the family knows that she will be the best ‘Mom.2’ ever.”