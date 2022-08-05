ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson Being Present During Their Baby’s Birth

By James Vituscka
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCif0_0h5QMMg600

Khloe Kardashian has been staying close to home as she eagerly awaits the birth of her second baby via surrogate any day now! And while Khloe, 38, is focused on doing everything needed to prepare for her bundle of joy, the baby’s father, Tristan Thompson, 31, has been running game around the globe, including in Greece recently, where he was seen holding hands with a mystery brunette beauty. Now, as the birth of the former couple’s baby nears, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned if Khloe wants Tristan to be there for the child’s delivery.

“Khloe wants to be there for the birth and she does not care if Tristan is there or not,” a source close to the Good American jeans founder told us. As fans know, Khloe’s surrogate conceived their child in November 2021. One month later, in December, Maralee Nichols, 31– whom Tristan cheated on Khloe with just nine months prior to that — gave birth to their son, Theo. Although Khloe’s obvious outrage played out on the last few episodes of The Kardashians, HollywoodLIfe recently reported that she had come to a “place of forgiveness” with Tristan, but that she was never getting back together with him.

“Everyone in the family is so proud of the way that she handled the entire Tristan situation,” the source told said, adding that Khloe has taken her mind off of the whole debacle by getting prepared for the arrival of her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson‘s new sibling. “Khloe’s been frantic getting everything perfect for the baby and she’s gone way overboard. Not only has she had the nursery done for months, but she has stocked her place with everything that any baby could ever possibly need– and more,” the insider revealed.

Although Tristan has not been by her side during the past few weeks, she has been getting the help of her super close family members, particularly her sister Kim Kardashian, 41. “She has been getting so much help from her sisters, and especially Kim. Kim has really helped to prepare Khloe for what to expect when her surrogate gives birth and the time after beings she used a surrogate for the last several births of her own children.” the source told us. “Khloe is going to love this child just like she does True, and the family knows that she will be the best ‘Mom.2’ ever.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Mom Maye ‘Extremely Bummed’ By His Breakup With Natasha Bassett

Although Elon Musk‘s relationship with 28-year-old actress Natasha Bassett‘s has ended, the bond that she formed with his mother Maye Musk, 74, surely has not. However, that does not mean that the billionaire’s supermodel mother didn’t feel a certain way about the breakup, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maye was “extremely bummed” by the sudden split.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
True Thompson
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
shefinds

Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Shading Pete Davidson In Her New Post—Kanye Must Be Thrilled!

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson calling it quits less than one year after getting together? If we are to believe the rumors, there *may* be trouble in paradise as fans are convinced that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder has shaded the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian – who is currently in Australia filming a movie – on social media! What is going on?!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Kardashian Family#American
HollywoodLife

How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos

She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics

Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos

Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair

Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
226K+
Followers
20K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy