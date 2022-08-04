ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James extension: No agreement imminent between Lakers and James, per report

 2 days ago
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Lakers News

On Thursday night, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the Los Angeles Lakers met with LeBron James. The two sides reportedly had a "productive" discussion about their future together. While the talks were productive, the two sides did not come to a new contract agreement. From ESPN:. James and Paul met with...
Yardbarker

Report: LeBron James has meeting with Lakers about contract extension

The King is officially holding court this week. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported Thursday that LeBron James and agent Rich Paul met with Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka about a possible contract extension. Paul said that the meeting was “productive” and that the two sides will continue dialogue, McMenamin adds.
Yardbarker

Cavaliers in good position to land LeBron James, son Bronny?

LeBron James has made it abundantly clear that he wants to play alongside his eldest son, Bronny, in the NBA one day. Based on the Los Angeles Lakers’ lack of future draft picks and general tradable assets, plus their overall roster composition, it’s hard to see how that happens in L.A.
