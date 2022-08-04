LeBron James extension: No agreement imminent between Lakers and James, per report

Read on nypressnews.com
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Lakers News
On Thursday night, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the Los Angeles Lakers met with LeBron James. The two sides reportedly had a "productive" discussion about their future together. While the talks were productive, the two sides did not come to a new contract agreement. From ESPN:. James and Paul met with...
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Kyle Kuzma Reveals How He Felt After Lakers Chose Him Over Brandon Ingram And Lonzo Ball
The summer of 2019 saw the Los Angeles Lakers make a move that changed the trajectory of their franchise. After drafting well with lottery picks in the late-Kobe era of the team. With a roster full of young pieces and draft assets, the team signed LeBron James in 2018 as a free agent.
LeBron James, Rich Paul Met With Lakers for Contract Talks
Thursday marked the first day that the four-time NBA champion is eligible to sign a contract extension with the team.
Lakers could trade for yet another Klutch Sports client?
Rich Paul the absolute madman may be at it again. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in possibly trading for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. A lottery pick in 2019, Reddish is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that also represents many other Lakers players.
Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis And Ben Simmons Spotted Hanging Out In Los Angeles Amid Trade Rumors
The 2022 NBA offseason has brought us many rumors, especially regarding the top title favorites before the start of last season. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were a complete disaster last campaign, getting zero playoff wins combined after looking like the best candidates to come out of their respective conferences.
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers’ ‘deadline’ to trade Russell Westbrook, revealed
There appears to be no significant progress on the Los Angeles Lakers’ intention to trade away Russell Westbrook this summer. It seems like LA is taking their time here — something that could be running out in the near future. NBA insider Jova Buha of The Athletic recently...
LeBron James forges path forward with Lakers amid ‘productive’ contract talks
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is working through an extension with the Lakers on his own time — and so far, it’s reportedly going well. LeBron James is halfway through a two-year, $85 million contract with the Lakers, yet James and his camp have their eyes set on the future.
Report: LeBron James has meeting with Lakers about contract extension
The King is officially holding court this week. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported Thursday that LeBron James and agent Rich Paul met with Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka about a possible contract extension. Paul said that the meeting was “productive” and that the two sides will continue dialogue, McMenamin adds.
The Future Of LeBron James And The Lakers Remains Uncertain
LeBron James is eligible for a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, but his future in the NBA depends greatly on what happens in the 2024 NBA Draft with his son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.
Cavaliers in good position to land LeBron James, son Bronny?
LeBron James has made it abundantly clear that he wants to play alongside his eldest son, Bronny, in the NBA one day. Based on the Los Angeles Lakers’ lack of future draft picks and general tradable assets, plus their overall roster composition, it’s hard to see how that happens in L.A.
