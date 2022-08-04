Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, of Adams Center

Read on www.wwnytv.com
Anthony Mustizer, 27, of Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Mustizer, 27, of Adams Center passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Calling hours to be Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home on Thursday 8/11/2022 from 1 pm to 7 pm. Services at the funeral home followed by burial at Smithville Cemetery on 8/12/22. Anthony...
Marilyn A. Methfessel, 85, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn A. Methfessel, 85, Dexter, passed away Friday morning on August 5th, 2022 at her summer home in Sackets Harbor. A complete obituary will follow with service dates and times. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Linda J. Converse, 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda J. Converse, 68, Watertown, aka “Ma Helmet” wife of Michael “Mike” Converse, passed away Friday August 5th, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following a brief illness with AML. The funeral for Linda will be 10 am Tuesday August...
Judith L. Lewis, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judith L. Lewis, 77, of Watertown, NY, passed away August 3, 2022 at her home. Born on October 16, 1944 in Springfield, Massachusetts, daughter of Bruce and Marion Buckley Brown, she attended Watertown High School. She married Lawrence Barbara and together they had their daughter,...
VTC’s Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tourney a month away
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center is holding its annual Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tournament next month. The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau says a number of teams are already signed up, so you should register your team soon. He says sponsors and volunteers are also welcome. Watch the video...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on the stands are ready for a show. Derby fanatic Jeff Trapp says he’s been part of the derby since he was 16 years old. He says once you start, it’s hard to stop.
Eleanor B. Hanno, 102, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor B. Hanno, 102, formerly of James Street, Lowville, passed away on Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Jamestown, NY. Eleanor was born on April 16, 1920 in New Bremen, NY, a daughter of the late William and Florence Jones...
Clayton chamber warns of fake email
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is raising the alarm about an email that claims to be from them but isn’t. Chamber officials say the email, which has been sent to some of its members, could contain a virus. The email is from “wirebox1983@gmail.com” with...
Teddy bear picnic takes place at Jefferson County Historical Society
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Who doesn’t love a good teddy bear? On Sunday, kids had the chance to bring their favorite teddy bears to lunch. It was for the teddy bear picnic, hosted by the Jefferson County Historical Society. Kids enjoyed a picnic lunch with their family and...
Blast From the Past: 2002 lawn care
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 2002 when we learned about the dos and don’ts of lawn mowing. Watch the story by then reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Saturday Sports: Red & Black remain undefeated, celebrate Ashcraft’s 250th win
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black held their home opener of the 2022 Empire Football League season Saturday night at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, hosting the Plattsburgh Northstars. The Red and Black looking to move to 5-0 on the season and stay...
Lewis County Humane Society: big-pawed Gypsy & a Mutt Strut
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gypsy has very large “thumbs.” Her paws are big, too. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says the 3-year-old cat is very sweet and friendly. The shelter is holding a Mutt Strut later this month. People can bring their dog-friendly dogs...
Getting some relief this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When the day starts out close to 80 degrees, you know it’s going to be a hot one. There won’t be a lot of sunshine, though, and what we do get will be hazy. That’s because of all the humidity in the air.
Antique Boat Show and Auction sails into another year
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some were there to win them, others were just there to stare at them, but just about everyone that stopped by the Clayton Antique Boat Show and Auction was a big fan of watercraft. “We’re delighted to have the 2022 boat show back in full...
Highway Legends donate $3K for higher education
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - $3,000 is going to the Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund courtesy of the Highway Legends. The check was presented at the headquarters of the Highway Legends Car, Truck, and Bike Club off Starbuck Avenue in Watertown. It’ll go toward six $500 scholarships for graduating seniors...
Police identify body pulled from river
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police have released the name of the man whose body was pulled from the Black River Thursday evening. Officials identified him as 68-year-old Peter Washer of Watertown. Earlier in the day Thursday, police asked the public for help in locating Washer, who was last...
Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The name of the teen who died Thursday at a Watertown home has been released. City police identified the boy as 13-year-old Jett Collins. He was a student in the South Jefferson Central School District. Police and ambulance personnel were called to 856 South Massey...
Your Turn: feedback on school jobs, drug sniffing dogs & bridge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - School resumes next month and across the north country, there are at least 120 teaching and other positions open. The number does not include substitute teachers and other substitute jobs:. I’m a degreed engineer with 12 years’ experience applying calculus and the latest science to...
Air conditioner sales heat up
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in the dog days of summer and higher temperatures mean higher demand for ways to keep cool. It was in the mid to upper 80s across the north country this weekend and it felt more like the 90s. If you went out to...
