Clayton Kershaw injury: Dodgers lefty exits Thursday’s start against Giants with lower back pain

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Slams Gabe Kapler and Giants On-Field Antics
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts didn't pull any punches when asked about his on-field altercation with Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts All But Guarantees IL Stint for Clayton Kershaw
The good news is that the Dodgers walked away with a series sweep over the Giants this week. It was the second time in a matter of weeks that they had taken down their rivals in a 4-game series sweep. But the bad news is that they did not make it out of the Bay Area healthy.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Pulled from Thursday's Game with Injury
Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw exited Thursday's game against the Giants with an apparent back injury.
Dodgers manager gives update on Clayton Kershaw’s status
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update Friday on the status of pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Thursday’s win over the San Francisco Giants after feeling tightness in his back while warming up ahead of the fifth inning. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt something lock up.
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully Before Game vs. Padres
The legendary broadcaster who spent 67 years broadcasting Dodgers games died at 94.
Dodgers vs Padres: Emotional Night Ends With Convincing Win Over San Diego
The Dodgers began their homestand with a highly anticipated matchup against the San Diego Padres. After restructuring their entire roster at the trade deadline, the Padres were looking to prove a point that they can contend this season. It wasn’t meant to be this time around, however, as the Dodgers came away with an 8-1 victory in convincing fashion.
Dodgers News: Mookie Challenges Giants Pitcher, Treinen Helps Miguel Vargas, Hanser Talks Gallo & More
The Dodgers got the best of the revamped San Diego Padres on Friday, bludgeoning their little brother 8-1 before nighttime fireworks lit up Chavez Ravine. Before the game, the organization paid tribute to the late, great Vin Scully who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. It was...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Video: Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium celebrated the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on what was an emotional night for players and fans alike. Remembering Scully began with a video that featured countless memorable calls from his 67-year career, including of course Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets spinal injection amid troubling back injury
Clayton Kershaw is currently dealing with a bothersome back injury, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing their best to treat the 34-year-old and get him back to the field as soon as possible. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Kershaw received an epidural injection in his back to address...
Clayton Kershaw Exits Recent Dodgers Vs. Giants Game Citing Lower Back Pain
Thirty-four-year-old baseball pitcher Clayton Kershaw exited the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, before the fifth inning. He appeared to have mouthed, "It's my back," as he walked off the mound. Clayton has a history of back problems. What happened? What's next for Clayton? When will he return? Here's what you should know.
Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Provides Rough Timeline for Clayton Kershaw's Return
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an updated timeline for when he expects Clayton Kershaw to return from his back injury.
Dodgers Injury Update: LA Makes Flurry of Roster Moves For Padres Series
The Dodgers made a series of moves prior to first pitch on Friday against the San Diego Padres that include Chris Taylor, Clayton Kershaw, James Outman, and Reyes Moronta.
