Dick Cheney Calls Donald Trump A ‘Coward’ in Campaign Ad For Daughter, Liz: Watch

By Audrey Rock
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

It’s no secret that Dick Cheney, 81, and former President Donald Trump, 76, are at odds on a number of issues. But the former Vice President for the George W. Bush administration just took things to a new level with an election ad for his daughter, Rep Liz Cheney, 56, R-Wyoming. The scathing ad, which you can SEE HERE, comes just a couple of days before the Republican primary election in the state.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who has posed a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” he said as he addressed viewers directly. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters,” Cheney said. “He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know it.”

Dick’s cowboy hat and serious demeanor let viewers know he meant business in the minute-long video clip. The ad will reportedly run online and in Wyoming and online starting on Friday, August 5, per CNBC. Liz is known for openly criticizing Trump in Congress, contrary to the attitudes of other Republicans. She’s also one of the House select committee members investigating him for the violent Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021. The former VP had as many kind words for his daughter in the ad as he had harsh ones for Trump.

Lynne and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what’s right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our party are too scared to do so,” he continued in the ad. “Liz is fearless. She never backs down from a fight. There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office. And she will succeed.”

He completed the ad by revealing that he voted for Liz. “I’m Dick Cheney,” he said. “I proudly voted for my daughter. I hope you will too.”

