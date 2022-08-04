Read on siouxcityjournal.com
Norfolk mother and daughter accused of illegal abortion, burning and burying body
A Norfolk woman is facing five criminal charges — including three felonies — alleging she helped her teenage daughter abort, burn and bury her fetus earlier this year. Jessica Burgess, 41, pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial in Madison County District Court. Her then-17-year-old daughter Celeste Burgess — who is being tried as an adult — also pleaded not guilty to three charges, including a felony.
Suspect in Laurel, Nebraska charged with four counts of first-degree murder
LAUREL, NEB. — More than 24 hours after four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in the 1,000-person town of Laurel, a 42-year-old resident was charged on Friday with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, an affidavit for...
Husband, wife doctors join MercyOne
SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced that Olusola (Shola) Ogundipe, MD, MBA and Vanessa Ogundipe, MD, a husband and wife, are joining the staff. Dr. Shola Ogundipe joins Dr. Daniel Lamptey in MercyOne's infectious disease care clinic which offers a wide range of services, including specialized care for infections of the skin, soft tissues, bones, brain, spinal cord and pneumonia, according to a press release from MercyOne. The clinic also offers specialized care for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B and C infections.
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (56) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
Map: Sioux City road construction
Your commute: Sixth Street sewer replacement project moving along. Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
CHARESE YANNEY: IDOT visit will showcase work completed in Siouxland
Today and tomorrow members of the Iowa Department Of Transportation Commission, Director Scott Marler and members of the IDOT team will be coming to Sioux City for a couple of days. The purpose of the visit is to tour area highways, look at completed projects and work in progress and...
"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return
EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
Your commute: Sixth Street sewer replacement project moving along
(1) Sixth Street Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project. This closure allows the contractor to complete sanitary sewer connections and replace storm sewer pipe along Sixth Street. On Aug. 3, traffic reverted to the Stage 1 set up with a closure of eastbound 6th Street from Pavonia Street to South Lewis Boulevard. This closure prevents eastbound traffic on Sixth Street and restricts westbound traffic down to one lane. A detour route along Pavonia Street, Fourth Street, and South Lewis Boulevard is posted for eastbound traffic. Vehicular access to commercial properties during the construction will be provided in areas of street closure. The existing sidewalks will be left in place to allow pedestrian traffic. This project is anticipated to be completed by early September.
Two Siouxland natives are international champions in 1/4 scale tractor building
Growing up in farming families, Hinton, Iowa's Paul Schlotman and Wayne, Nebraska's Ty Grone are fascinated by germination. Whether it's an actual seed or an idea for a piece of machinery, the two like to watch something grow from relatively little. Over the course of the past year, as members...
LETTER: Thank you teachers
Where did the summer go? Soon it will be time for students to return to their schools. In addition to their family and friends, they will need the help of the entire educational team -- teachers, administration and support staff. It has been a difficult time for many of them with COVID, budget cuts, short staffing, and increasing disagreements over social and cultural issues. Our public schools are the backbone of the education system that teaches the next generation history, facts, and how to be thoughtful citizens. We can help our schools by donating school supplies, volunteering in the schools and letting educators know we support them. It is a tough job, they may not feel heard and appreciated, and they are weary from the extra stresses and responsibilities of the pandemic.
Morningside professor participates in first-ever artist residency at LSU vet school
SIOUX CITY -- Shelby Prindaville spent two months of the summer painting on mosquito ovipositioning paper, sculpting AstroTurf with a heat gun, and taking reference photographs of a brown thrasher nestling, during the inaugural artist-in-residence program at the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine. "Every single piece that I...
Schramm joins Floyd Valley Therapies
LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Therapies in Le Mars recently announced the addition of Hannah Schramm, OTD, OTR/L, to their staff. Schramm began her duties this summer. Her specialties include working with pediatric patients with specialized training including a certification in Ayers Sensory Integration (ASI) and is an Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinical Specialist (ASDCS), according to a press release from Floyd Valley Therapies.
United Way of Siouxland announces board of directors
SIOUX CITY -- The United Way of Siouxland recently announced its 2022-2023 board of directors. Board members are asked to serve three-year terms and to support the philosophy of the United Way of Siouxland and its mission, attend meetings regularly, donate to United Way and to become knowledgeable about the nonprofit.
Leadership Siouxland announces officers, directors
SIOUX CITY -- Leadership Siouxland has announced newly appointed officers and newly elected directors. Anna Bertrand, executive director of Sky Ranch Behavioral Services, is the new president. Vice president and president-elect is William Bass, manager of community impact & engagement at Ho-Chunk, Inc. Bea Houston, director of transitional education at...
Council to vote on $2.3 million contract for Pierce Street water main replacement
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to award a $2.3 million contract to an engineering company for the construction of the Pierce Street water main replacement. The project includes the replacement of the existing watermain on Pierce Street from Fifth Street to Seventh Street, abandonment...
From the Archives: Circus returns, Rock and Roll Hall forms, Olympics celebrated
EDITOR'S NOTE: The "From the Archives" column is back. It will run Sundays in The Journal. Thank you to all who said they missed it. Greatest Show on Earth: For the first time in years Sioux City took a great interest in the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The circus was skeptical that the crowds in the street for the parade would translate to a large attendance at the tents, but they were proven wrong as the crowds poured in.
Hardware Hank & Flooring in Le Mars claims top 'Open 4 Business' grant from IEDA
LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars hardware store was chosen from among 24 competitors statewide for the top prize in the annual "Open 4 Business" pitch contest organized by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority. Hardware Hank & Flooring, a hardware and flooring store, won...
SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Explorers trade infielder Nick Franklin traded to Kane County Cougars
CHICAGO — The American Association announced on Friday that the Sioux City Explorers traded infielder Nick Franklin to the Kane County Cougars. In return, the X's received two players to be named later and cash. Franklin started the year with the Explorers, but was sidelined due to a lower-body...
Blake Harsma, Isabella Boyle win senior divisions at 2022 Junior City Golf Championship
SIOUX CITY — Blake Harsma and Isabella Boyle were among junior golfers who earned division champions on Saturday at Floyd Park Golf Course. Harsma shot an 18-hole score fo 64 to win the 15-17-year old boys division. Thomas Wych was second with a 68 while Jack White was third with a 68.
