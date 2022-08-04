ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars Dressed Like ‘Coastal Grandma’: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift & More Embracing TikTok Trend

By Sabrina Picou
Image Credit: Shutterstock

TikTok users have been obsessed with the “coastal grandma” look this whole summer. Many celebrities have knowingly and unknowingly been participating in the cute fashion trend all over social media. Many credit the original look to Diane Keaton’s character Erica Barry in the 2003 romantic comedy Something’s Gotta Give. The look typically consists of wearing light and airy beach-style clothing paired with a beach hat or cardigan. Below is a roundup of a few of the celebrities sporting their cutest take on the “coastal grandma” aesthetic.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 30, shared a beautiful photo on Instagram showing off her best “coastal grandma” look on April 20. She captioned the sweet picture, “thought this was cute.” In the image, she wore a beige-colored knitted cardigan and showed off one bear shoulder. Selena also accessorized the look with stunning oversized gold hoop earrings. With the orange sunset light gloriously beaming on Selena, we can surely say she effortlessly nailed this look!

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, 32, also nailed the “coastal grandma” look with a simple white button-up shirt and simple makeup. She shared a selfie on Instagram back on November 12, 2019, clearly ahead of the trend by a few years. Taylor captioned the post, “According to my jet lag it is one hundred o clock celsius.” August feels like salt, air, and “coastal grandma” vibes for the rest of this summer with this cute look.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway, 39, hopped on the “coastal grandma” trend back in April, with an almost identical look to Erica Barry’s from Something’s Gotta Give. Anne captioned the post, “I have been ready for #coastalgrandmother chic since before TikTok was born. May this moment never end.” In the adorable picture, Anne sported a white button down shirt complete with white linen high-waisted pants. She also accessorized the look with a cute straw beach hat and black sunnies.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey, 68, was also been rocking the “coastal grandma” look way before the trend officially went viral this spring and summer. Back in January, she shared a beautiful photo to her Instagram where she was all smiles. Oprah captioned the post, “Thanks to everyone for a love-filled birthday this weekend. And thanks to Chef @zairah for a delicious coconut pineapple soaked cake.” In the sweet snapshot, she wore a sunny straw beach hat with bright yellow embellishments. Oprah also kept the look cozy by wearing a light green sweatshirt complete with matching sweatpants.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda, 84, might have also had a role to play in the viral trend with her character Grace Hanson from Grace and Frankie on Netflix. In the show, Grace wears the “coastal grandma” look daily at her lush beachfront home. Jane appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on August 3, in a hilarious skit about the “coastal grandma” trend. In the skit, Jimmy sang lusting after the iconic “coastal grandma” look that Jane rocks throughout the video. Jane’s makeup artist shared the look on their social media page, which showed Jane rocking a cardigan draped over her shoulders and classic white linen pants.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling, 43, might have participated in the “coastal grandma” look unknowingly, but nonetheless, she looked so chic! She shared a beachfront snapshot back on February 12, with the caption, “Pretty good for a girl who has been coughing for three days.” Mindy wore classic blue capri jeans along with a blue striped button down. And of course, the look would not be complete without the iconic straw beach hat, which she wore effortlessly!

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington, 45, rang in last spring with a gorgeous floral dress that perfectly fit the “coastal grandma” vibe ahead of its peak. She captioned the April 2021 post, “Florals? For Spring. Groundbreaking.” The dress was full of bright yellow roses, and Kerry set the mood with more roses in the background of her photo. Along with the dress, she added a floral headband to complete her stunning look.

