ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Where to Watch and Stream Meet the Malawas Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
epicstream.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Grey DeLisle Julianne Buescher Mindy Sterling Frank Welker Mindy Cohn. Geners: Family Animation Mystery Adventure Comedy Fantasy Music. Director: David Block. Release Date: Mar 13, 2012. About. Scooby...
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream I Don't Want to Go Back Alone Free Online

Cast: Ghilherme Lobo Tess Amorim Fábio Audi Nora Toledo Júlio Machado. The arrival of a new student in school changes Leonardo's life. This 15 year-old blind teenager has to deal with the jealousy of his friend Giovana while figuring out the new feelings he's having towards his new friend, Gabriel.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion Free Online

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion. Cast: Aoi Yuki Chiwa Saito Eri Kitamura Kaori Mizuhashi Ai Nonaka. Following Madoka's rewriting of the universe, sacrificing herself and her happy normal days to save all magical girls from the cruel fate that awaited them by wiping witches out of existence, the despair still manifest into creatures known as nightmares. Magical girl Homura Akemi continues to fight alone in the hope that she will be able to see Madoka smile again.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Sherlock: The Abominable Bride Free Online

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch Martin Freeman Una Stubbs Rupert Graves Mark Gatiss. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson find themselves in 1890s London in this holiday special. Unfortunately, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride is not on Netflix. But you can't go too wrong with what is still considered the most popular streaming service, though. For $9.99 per month Basic, $15.99 Standard, or $19.99 Premium, you can enjoy a huge volume of TV shows, documentaries, kids content, and more.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Tv#Espn#Hbo Max#National Geographic
BGR.com

Fitbit is ditching one of its oldest features in October

Fitbit is killing one of its oldest features. The popular smart fitness tracker has long been able to sync with a PC or Mac. Now, Fitbit has announced that it is killing off the option to sync with Windows and Mac computers. It will officially drop the option in October, at which point the desktop client will no longer be available to download.
TECHNOLOGY
TheDailyBeast

Johnny Depp Signs New Seven-Figure Deal With Dior to Front Fragrance Campaign: Report

Johnny Depp has signed a mega-bucks deal with Dior to once again become the face of its Sauvage fragrance for men, according to TMZ. The agreement, which is reportedly valued at over $1 million and will last several years, comes after the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s recent courtroom victory over his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp originally signed up to promote the cologne in 2015, with the new deal apparently coming together after Dior heavyweights and Greg Williams, a famous fashion photographer, attended one of Depp’s gigs with Jeff Beck in Paris. TMZ cites unnamed insiders saying Depp did a shoot with Williams before and after the performance, with the images set to feature in the upcoming campaign. After being found to have abused Heard on 12 occasions by a U.K. judge, a U.S. trial concluded in June that Heard defamed Depp when she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a Washington Post op-ed.Read it at TMZ
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Debuts Atop U.K. Box Office

Click here to read the full article. Sony’s Brad Pitt vehicle “Bullet Train” debuted at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office with a £2.8 million ($3.4 million) opening weekend, according to numbers released by Comscore. As the school holidays continue, in second place, Warner Bros.’ family friendly “DC League Of Super-Pets” took £1.2 million in its second weekend for a total of £6.2 million. Another animation, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” in third position, collected £1.1 million in its sixth weekend and now has a total of £36.7 million. In fourth place, Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder” earned...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online

Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy