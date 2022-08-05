Where to Watch and Stream Meet the Malawas Free Online

Read on epicstream.com
epicstream.com
Fitbit is ditching one of its oldest features in October
Fitbit is killing one of its oldest features. The popular smart fitness tracker has long been able to sync with a PC or Mac. Now, Fitbit has announced that it is killing off the option to sync with Windows and Mac computers. It will officially drop the option in October, at which point the desktop client will no longer be available to download.
Johnny Depp Signs New Seven-Figure Deal With Dior to Front Fragrance Campaign: Report
Johnny Depp has signed a mega-bucks deal with Dior to once again become the face of its Sauvage fragrance for men, according to TMZ. The agreement, which is reportedly valued at over $1 million and will last several years, comes after the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s recent courtroom victory over his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp originally signed up to promote the cologne in 2015, with the new deal apparently coming together after Dior heavyweights and Greg Williams, a famous fashion photographer, attended one of Depp’s gigs with Jeff Beck in Paris. TMZ cites unnamed insiders saying Depp did a shoot with Williams before and after the performance, with the images set to feature in the upcoming campaign. After being found to have abused Heard on 12 occasions by a U.K. judge, a U.S. trial concluded in June that Heard defamed Depp when she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a Washington Post op-ed.Read it at TMZ
#TrendCheck: Britney Spears & Elton John Join Forces
Here's what's trending from TikTok to Twitter!
Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Debuts Atop U.K. Box Office
Click here to read the full article. Sony’s Brad Pitt vehicle “Bullet Train” debuted at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office with a £2.8 million ($3.4 million) opening weekend, according to numbers released by Comscore. As the school holidays continue, in second place, Warner Bros.’ family friendly “DC League Of Super-Pets” took £1.2 million in its second weekend for a total of £6.2 million. Another animation, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” in third position, collected £1.1 million in its sixth weekend and now has a total of £36.7 million. In fourth place, Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder” earned...
epicstream.com
