2 arrested in connection with July fatal shooting in San Francisco's McLaren Park

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco arrested two suspects Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in McLaren Park last month, according to authorities.

On July 25 shortly after 12 p.m., San Francisco police responded to the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive in response to a report of a possible shooting victim. Arriving officers were directed to the victim by bystanders and immediately began rendering. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were called to the scene, but despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to their injuries.

SF shooting investigation. SFPD

SFPD homicide investigators developed probable cause that identified two shooting suspects: 34-year-old San Francisco resident Jerrell Wills and 34-year-old Contra Costa County resident Alexon Inocencio. Arrest and search warrants were obtained for both men. Thursday morning at approximately 5 a.m., investigators served the warrants in San Francisco on the 700 block of Dartmouth Street and in Hercules on the 100 block of Manzanita Place. Wills and Inocencio were both taken into custody. They have been booked at San Francisco County Jail on the charges of murder, accessory after the fact  and conspiracy.

While arrests have been made, police said the case remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

