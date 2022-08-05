MrBeast celebrates hitting 100 million subscribers by giving one follower a private island

Read on www.ladbible.com
Related
Mike Tyson blasts new series about his life that was created without his consent
Mike Tyson has hit out at the producers of a new series about his life. Have a look at the trailer:. If there's one person you probably don't want to annoy in this world, it's the former heavyweight champion of the world. Tyson has made a career of beating seven...
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
Elon Musk's dad says he's not a womaniser despite fathering kids of stepdaughter
Elon Musk's dad says he's not a womaniser following his own claims that he had a second child with his stepdaughter. Errol, 76, says he has fathered a second child with his 34-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. Back in 2018, the father of the world's richest man welcomed his first baby...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
RELATED PEOPLE
Which Love Island couples are still together?
Love Island 2022 has only recently come to a close, but there’s already some signs some of the couples may not make it outside of the villa. After a heated summer in the Spanish villa on ITV, Ekin-Su and Davide were finally crowned the winners of Love Island 2022, with Gemma and Luca coming in second place, Dami and Indiyah finishing in third place, and Tasha and Andrew scooping up fourth place.
Masked Singer Australia: who was the first celebrity revealed in new season?
Network 10’s The Masked Singer Australia returned to our screens on Sunday (August 7) night, and the first big reveal was nothing short of nostalgic for Australian viewers. Dressed as The Knight and singing a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s hit ‘Bad Habits,’ the first contestant was revealed to be veteran Neighbours actor, Ryan Moloney.
Schapelle Corby announces she's single after splitting up with her Indonesian boyfriend
After 16 years together, Schapelle Corby has announced she has broken up with Balinese boyfriend, Ben Panangian. The Australian celebrity took to Instagram to make the announcement and posted a photo of herself with Ben scribbled out. She wrote alongside the image: "Looking for a new Four Leaf Clover. *ATTENTION*....
The Sandman season 2: Release date, cast and Netflix plot spoilers
The first series of The Sandman only landed on Netflix a few days ago, but fans are already wondering whether a second series is in the works. The Sandman follows the story of Morpheus, the king of dreams and one of the seven Endless, is captured in an occult ritual in 1916. Morpheus escapes after 106 years imprisonment and sets out to restore order to his realm, The Dreaming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV critic says new Netflix series is tipped to 'inspire a whole new generation of goths' in 2022
Three decades after it exploded onto the comic book scene, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has finally made it to the small screen. And boy, was it worth the wait. Consider this your warning: it's time to bust out the black kohl eyeliner and resuscitate your emo fringe because it's about to get gothic up in here, or so The Guardian predicts.
Iggy Azalea is coming out of retirement and will be making new music
Iggy Azalea has announced she’ll be making a comeback to music after retiring last year. The Australian rapper took to her social media to reveal she’ll be returning to the recording studio after realising something about her fans. She wrote: “A year ago I was willing to walk...
New Netflix DC series soars in both IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes ratings
A new Netflix DC series is flying high with incredible IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes numbers. Just in case you needed another excuse for a full-on Netflix binge, boy do we have a recommendation for you. The Sandman, a new series from the creative genius that is Neil Gaiman, takes a...
Comedian edits Kardashians with Yorkshire accents on trip to Asda and it works brilliantly
A comedian has hilariously reimagined Kris and Kylie Jenner as Yorkshire lasses, editing footage from Hulu’s The Kardashians to show the pair dropping by Asda. Watch below:. In the original footage, Kris, 66, was spending the day with her daughter Kylie, 24. Kris expresses a desire to do ‘normal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Sandman star Tom Sturridge starved himself to play main role
The leading star of Netflix’s hit new series The Sandman has revealed that he starved himself to prepare for the role. Tom Sturridge has been heavily praised for his performance as Morpheus, aka Dream, the central character of the DC Comics adaptation, with many saying he’s ‘perfect’ for the role.
LADbible
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0