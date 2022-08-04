A Minor Has Been Charged With Driving While Intoxicated In Cattaraugus County

Read on 961thebreeze.com
Chautauqua Woman charged in incident involving vehicle, machete and kids
The woman charged in this incident was arrested this past Thursday.
Man Sentenced To State Prison Term In Jamestown Drug Raid
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old Brocton man will spend six years in state prison on felony drug charges in connection with a 2021 drug raid in Jamestown. Richard Sendall was sentenced Friday in Chautauqua County Court after the DA’s Office said he plead guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies.
Woman Accused Of Defrauding $50,000 From Cattaraugus County Social Services
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old woman is accused of disguising herself as a nursing home employee in Olean is accused of defrauding $50,000 from Cattaraugus County’s social services office. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has charged Christina Ertell, of Portville, with grand larceny, falsifying...
Felony Weapons Charge Leads To State Prison Time For Jamestown Man
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 53-year-old Jamestown man will serve time in state prison after he was convicted on a felony weapons charge. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that Aaron Davis was sentenced to a determinate state prison term of five years with five years post release supervision.
Williamsville man admits to aggravated harassment; case against co-defendant pending
Christian McCaffrey will be sentenced in October.
Jamestown man sentenced to prison on weapon charge
A Jamestown man has been sentenced to serve time in state prison after entering a guilty plea to criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree: loaded firearm, a Class C felony. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced on Monday that 53-year-old Aaron Davis was sentenced July 12 by Judge David Foley to a determinate state prison term of 5 years, with 5 years post-release supervision. Davis was sentenced as a violent felony offender after having two felony convictions within 10 years.
Woman accused of hitting person with car, then attacking with machete in front of 4 kids
Gerry, N.Y. — A 64-year-old woman was arrested after hitting another woman with her car and smacking her with a machete Thursday, troopers said. Mary Butler, 64, of Gerry, was driving with four kids in the car on County Route 380 in Jamestown, according to a news release from state police, when she swerved and hit a woman on the side of the road with her car.
Olean Man Charged in Theft
An Olean man was charged with theft on Friday. Olean Police charged 24-year-old Aaron W. Pilon with petit larceny. Pilon was released with an appearance ticket.
Man charged with DWI after rear-ending Tonawanda Police vehicle
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has been charged with DWI, among other things, after his vehicle reportedly rear-ended a City of Tonawanda Police vehicle around 5 a.m. Saturday. The collision happened at the intersection of Delaware Street and Delton Street, as the police vehicle was stopped at a red light, according to CTPD. […]
Jamestown Man Accused Of Driving Drunk Following Westside Crash
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 78-year-old Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash on the city’s westside on Friday. Jamestown Police responded to a property damage accident around 5 p.m. where the suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene. The vehicle involved was...
State Police in Corry to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police in Corry announced plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint, according to a news release. It will be done sometime in the month of August. No location was disclosed, but troopers said it will be set up within the station's coverage area.
19-Year-Old Fredonia Man Charged with DWI in Stockton Crash
A Fredonia man is facing charges following an investigation into a one-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Ellery-Centralia Road just after 1:30 AM and found that the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old David Hahn, was allegedly intoxicated. Hahn was taken into custody and charged with DWI and driving a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was later released with tickets for Stockton Town Court.
PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
Alleged Racial Threats, Meth Stash Lead to Charges for Olean Man
A Cattaraugus County man is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged racial incident that took place in July 2022. Police say that members of the New York State Police were called on July 31, 2022 to a location on Andrews Street in Olean, New York after receiving a call about an alleged harassment there.
Duo arrested for crack, meth, fentanyl in car on 390 in Avon
Avon, N.Y. — Two people from Allegany County face several charges after police found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in their car in Livingston County. An investigator pulled over David and Lisa Phearsdorf, both 38, of Bolivar, Wednesday on Interstate 390 in Avon for a traffic violation. The investigator...
Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night. The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them […]
BPD investigating shooting on Niagara Street
Buffalo police were called to the 900 block of Niagara Street around 5:50 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
Two car accident in Corry results in rollover sending two people to the hospital
On August 4 around 2:30 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police Corry responded to a two vehicle accident. This accident took place at an intersection of Route 89 and Lovell Road in Corry. According to the accident report, an 86-year-old male was driving West on Lovell Road in a Mercury Grand Marquis, while a 54-year-old male driver […]
Cheektowaga Man Arrested For Driving With B.A.C. Over 3 Times Legal Limit
A Western New York man was arrested for allegedly driving with Blood Alcohol Content over three times the legal limit. Troopers with the New York State Police received a report about a vehicle driving erratically on I-90 in the Town of Lancaster around 10:45 pm on Monday, August 1, 2022. Troopers pulled the vehicle over after observing it violating several traffic laws.
Man faces several charges after domestic incident in Livingston County
York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
