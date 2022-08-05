Read on www.kynt1450.com
Suspect in Custody After Robbing In Vermillion
A suspect was arrested after allegedly robbing the Vermillion Pump ‘N Stuff. Right before midnight on Friday, a caller indicated to Vermillion police the Pump ‘N Stuff on Main Street had been robbed. An investigation revealed a man with a weapon demanded, and escaped with money from the clerk. Police later identified the suspect and took him into custody. No one was injured in the incident.
LOCAL SPORTS 8-8
The Yankton Tappers 2022 season came to an end Saturday afternoon, falling short to the Rapid City A’s 12-8, being handed their second loss of the tournament, effectively ending the season for Yankton’s Class A State Amateur Baseball Team. There are six teams remaining in the Class A Tournament, which now will finish alongside the Class B Tournament in Mitchell. The two teams in the winners side of the bracket are the Renner Monarchs and Sioux Falls Squirrels. While the other four teams; Sioux Falls Hops, Rapid City A’s, Brookings, and Aberdeen Circus continue to tread water and seek avoiding elimination. The Class A Tournament resumes Friday afternoon in Michell.
Yankton City Redistributes Money for Aquatic Center
Yankton City Looking to End Fitness Center at SAC
