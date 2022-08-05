The Yankton Tappers 2022 season came to an end Saturday afternoon, falling short to the Rapid City A’s 12-8, being handed their second loss of the tournament, effectively ending the season for Yankton’s Class A State Amateur Baseball Team. There are six teams remaining in the Class A Tournament, which now will finish alongside the Class B Tournament in Mitchell. The two teams in the winners side of the bracket are the Renner Monarchs and Sioux Falls Squirrels. While the other four teams; Sioux Falls Hops, Rapid City A’s, Brookings, and Aberdeen Circus continue to tread water and seek avoiding elimination. The Class A Tournament resumes Friday afternoon in Michell.

YANKTON, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO