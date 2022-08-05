Read on insurancenewsnet.com
ProAssurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Monday reported a loss of. per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to. expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by. Zacks Investment Research. was for earnings of. 7 cents. The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of. $255.8 million.
NFP TO HOST SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CALL ON AUGUST 11, 2022
NEW YORK , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, will post its second quarter 2022 earnings results the evening of. August 10, 2022. , to a password-protected website hosted by www.intralinks.com. In addition, NFP will host a...
Root, Inc. 2Q 2022 Letter to Shareholders
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Gross written premium ($M) Gross earned premium ($M) $142.3. $140.1. Gross accident period loss. Gross LAE ratio. ratio. 65.2%. 8.5%. Gross profit ($M) $8.8. $(7.5) $(18.9) 2Q 2020. 2Q 2021. 2Q 2022. Direct contribution ($M) $22.0. $(3.8) $(0.2) 2Q 2020. 2Q...
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits
ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION. On August 8, 2022 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. issued a press release announcing its results for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. . The press release furnished herewith is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
In this presentation, we have included statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "planned," "potential" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "could," and "may," or the negative of those expressions or verbs, identify forward-looking statements. We caution readers that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our beliefs regarding future events, which may by their nature be inherently uncertain and some of which may be outside our control. These statements may relate to plans and objectives with respect to the future, among other things which may change. We are alerting you to the possibility that our actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the expected objectives or anticipated results that may be suggested, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, those discussed under "Risk Factors"
Prudential Financial, Inc. to Redeem 5.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2042
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today that it will redeem all of the. outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2042 (CUSIP/ISIN No. 744320AL6 / US744320AL68) (the “Notes”). The Notes will be redeemed on. Sept. 15, 2022. at a...
With high inflation and volatility, do annuities make sense?
Cherokee Ledger-News, The (GA) Rising interest rates, high inflation, and a declining stock market can push many investors to question their investment selection, especially those looking at retirement in a few short years. As such, the Secure Retirement Institute reported total U.S. annuity sales are at their highest since 2008....
Truist Insurance Holdings enhances client offerings with acquisition of BenefitMall from Carlyle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc. , a subsidiary of. (NYSE: TFC) and the sixth-largest insurance brokerage in the. , announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire. BenefitMall. , the nation's largest benefits wholesale general agency, from funds managed by...
Progressive Announces Quarterly Common and Preferred Share Dividends
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO , Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 5, 2022. , to shareholders of record at the close of business on. In addition, the Board declared a dividend on our outstanding Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Perpetual Serial Preferred Shares in the amount of. $26.875. per...
Emerson quarterly profit rises on strength in automation unit
Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. equipment maker Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) on Tuesday posted a jump in third-quarter profit benefiting from stronger performance at its automation unit, as companies revamp their assembly lines to offset a shortage of factory workers.
Incenter Insurance Solutions Announces Lender Insurance Services, Bringing More Efficiency To The Commercial Lending Process
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , part of the Incenter family of companies, today announced its. These innovative programs are designed to give lenders a competitive advantage in the commercial and investor markets through two distinct offerings: 1) real estate investment portfolio reviews of existing insurance, and 2) specialty insurance products for short-term opportunities, such as fix and flips.
Enstar Announces LPT Transaction With Argo
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited. (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has signed an agreement for a Loss Portfolio Transfer (“LPT”) with specialty insurance underwriter Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo”) to reinsure a number of its direct.
LINCOLN NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO /IN/ – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations
Index to Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 53. Results of Consolidated Operations 56 Results of Annuities 57 Results of Retirement Plan Services 58 Results of Life Insurance 59 Results of Group Protection 60 Results of Other Operations 62 Realized Gain (Loss) 63 Liquidity and Capital Resources 64 ? 53.
HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes and other information included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021. ("2021 Form 10-K"). Unless the context...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of. operations should be read in conjunction with our Unaudited Condensed. Consolidated Financial Statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this. Form 10-Q, as well as with the Consolidated Financial Statements and related. footnotes under Part II. Item 8...
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. /DE – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis provides information that management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of our consolidated results of operations and financial condition. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three and six months ended.
ROOT, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes and the discussion under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Global Reinsurance Providers Market Report 2022: A $1.068 Billion Market by 2031 – Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions & Cyber Reinsurance as Top Priority
The global reinsurance providers market reached a value of nearly $512.55 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from. $512.55 million. in 2021 to. $756.56 million. in 2026 at a rate of 8.1%. The market...
KRYSTAL BIOTECH, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of. operations should be read together with the unaudited condensed consolidated. financial statements and related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this. Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and with the audited financial statements and the. related...
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. The following information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Item 1 in Part I of this quarterly report on Form 10-Q ("Report"), as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes and Item 7 of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
