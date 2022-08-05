ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami doctor living luxurious lifestyle gets 5 years in $38 million health care fraud [Miami Herald]

By Miami Herald (FL)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
Read on insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
861
Followers
25K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy