Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter

Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sporting News predicts Alabama record, opponent in SEC championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide have their focus set on a seventh national title under head coach Nick Saban this season. The Crimson Tide returns Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and all-world defensive talent, Will Anderson, which alone makes them immediate contenders. However, after an offseason of working the transfer portal, Saban has one of the most well-rounded teams he’s had in Tuscaloosa thus far.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL

