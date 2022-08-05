Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
6 College Football Teams Are Projected To Win Every Game
The 2022 college football season is only a couple of weeks away at this point. Week 1 can't get here soon enough. Will any teams go undefeated this fall? According to the latest betting odds, a couple of teams are projected to win every game this season. Six college football...
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter
Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas
Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five SEC players most likely to win the Heisman in 2022
The SEC has won the last three Heisman trophies, and it is reasonable to believe that the award will be coming south for the winter yet again in 2022. From returning winner Bryce Young to dark horse Jaxson Dart, the award is anyone’s for the taking. The Crimson Tide...
NFL・
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
5-star QB overtakes Arch Manning as No. 1 college football recruit
There's a new No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, and it's not quarterback Arch Manning. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the best recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle in the latest SI99 rankings to be unveiled this preseason. SI is the ...
Florida Football Player Has A Blunt Message For The Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida-Georgia rivalry game is among the most storied in all of college football and Gators defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. is already letting his former team know he's coming. Quote tweeting a Georgia football post over the weekend, Cox warned: "Better get ready for me." Cox transferred from the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill O'Brien Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Extremely Clear
When Josh McDaniels took the job in Las Vegas this offseason, the first thought of many was that Bill O'Brien would return to Bill Belichick and the Patriots. But thats not how it worked out. And instead, O'Brien elected to stay with Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa. On Sunday, O'Brien reaffirmed...
247Sports
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
247Sports
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
247Sports
Michigan OC Matt Weiss on J.J. McCarthy: 'Hard to see him being anything but really, really good'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team began fall practice last week, and Co-Offensive Coordinators Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore met with members of the media on Sunday afternoon to discuss what they have seen so far. As expected, a major topic of conversation was the quarterback battle....
IN THIS ARTICLE
SEC Analyst Has Surprise Pick For Conference's No. 2 Quarterback
College football analyst Matt Stinchcomb broke down his top-five SEC quarterbacks. While there was no debate over Alabama's Bryce Young garnering the top spot, his next choice will raise some eyebrows. Perhaps a bit biased in his selection, the former Georgia offensive lineman went with Stetson Bennett as his runner-up.
Sporting News predicts Alabama record, opponent in SEC championship
The Alabama Crimson Tide have their focus set on a seventh national title under head coach Nick Saban this season. The Crimson Tide returns Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and all-world defensive talent, Will Anderson, which alone makes them immediate contenders. However, after an offseason of working the transfer portal, Saban has one of the most well-rounded teams he’s had in Tuscaloosa thus far.
Three Iowa basketball recruiting questions after Pryce Sandfort's commitment to the Hawkeyes
Answering three big questions regarding Iowa basketball recruiting following Pryce Sandfort's commitment.
247Sports
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Late Kick: Under Jim Knowles, could Ohio State have a Top-10 defense in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Buckeyes will completely turn around their defensive fortunes under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
247Sports
Team To Finish With More Wins: Pittsburgh vs. Steelers
Emory Hunt joins Amanda Guerra to break down which team will finish with more wins between Pittsburgh and the Steelers.
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL・
Comments / 0