Mercury, Sun honor Brittney Griner with emotional tribute after Russia prison sentence

Court hearing of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, walks after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina - RC2RPV9E1P39

Just on the other side of the world, the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun came together for a touching, emotional tribute to Brittney Griner ahead of their game on Thursday night.

Both the Mercury and the Sun joined arms together at halfcourt at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut for 42 seconds, honoring Griner’s jersey number, while fans in attendance started chanting, “bring her home.”

on Thursday after she was found guilty of drug possession and drug smuggling with criminal intent. The Phoenix Mercury star has been in custody in the country since February, when officials said she had vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

The United States government has declared Griner a wrongfully detained citizen, and President Joe Biden described her sentence as “unacceptable.”

"I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates," Biden said before pledging to “work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue” to bring her home.

The United States has , who is also considered wrongfully detained. Specifics of that deal are not known.