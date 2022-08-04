Louis Vuitton: 200 Trunks 200 Visionaries Exhibition On Rodeo Drive

Shiseido Blue Project joined forces with World Surf League during the Vans US Open for a week full of environmentally focused activities, to clean up the beaches of Huntington Beach as they celebrate the brand’s continued efforts in promoting ocean and beach conservation. This global initiative was launched in 2019 with a range of activities to protect the ocean, including cleaning up beaches, leading global conservation campaigns like We Are One Ocean, and promoting ocean-and sun-safe habits. This week marked Shiseido Blue Project’s second West Coast beach cleanup joined by Ian Somerhalder alongside World Surf League Pure grantee Wildcoast, an international team that conserves coastal and marine ecosystems and addresses climate change through natural solutions. Ian Somerhalder got down and dirty explaining the need to care for ocean wildlife and beach preservation. The Huntington Beach clean-up was followed by a barbeque at the Pasea Hotel where guests mingled and discussed the future of our Oceans.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO