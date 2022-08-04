Launa’s Snake Problem Just Got Worse

Read on 995qyk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Related
Griffin The Big Goofy Shepherd Mix Puppy Is Ready To Be Adopted
Griffin is out Mutt Monday dog this week. Griffin the big goofy shepherd mix puppy is ready to be adopted. The griffin is known as the king of all creatures, and this boy will surely grow into his name. But right now, Griffin is a big, goofy puppy. He loves to play in the water and will always be ready for a game of fetch. You must own your home to adopt this nine month old Shepherd mix.
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
Tampa Bay Schools Are Back, Let’s Remember The Rules Of The Road
Tampa Bay schools are back in session starting this Wednesday. Make sure you know the rules of the road when you drive through school zones or see school buses. It’s the unofficial end of summer here in Tampa Bay: Schools start up again this Wednesday. Yup, the roads are going to be a bit more congested but we just need to take a breath and take our time driving. Here is a refresher on the rules of the road when it comes to school zones and school buses:
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles. It’s been 30 years in the making. After Covid, the activity on The Pinellas Trail exploded to over 2,000,000 (yep 2 million) users per year. Now that this final 6.7 mile North Gap has been completed we have a complete 75 mile loop. The newly completed Gap runs from Enterprise road in Clearwater to John Chesnut Sr Park in Palm Harbor. Still a few minor improvements to be done, including a bridge over a Lake Tarpon canal. Source ABCActionNews.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How To Celebrate Roller Coaster Day At Busch Gardens
How To Celebrate Roller Coaster Day At Busch Gardens. National Roller Coaster Day is approaching. To celebrate, Busch Gardens Tampa is offering a special tour of their roller coasters. There’s now chance to go behind-the-scenes at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. It gives the chance to get close to your favorite...
These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US
Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
Really Hoping Launa Will Try This At Work!
Today in Trending in Tampa Bay Kevin told us about the 75 mile Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop. The trail will eventually circle the entire county. Launa mentioned that she likes to hit the trail on her roller blades. J.R. who knows often hangs out with Launa and Paul on the weekends asked Launa “When was the last time you roller bladed?” He has not witnessed her roller blading the entire time he has known her. By her hesitation it was obvious that we probably would not be seeing her on the trail anytime soon.
Women’s Soccer In Tampa Bay Gets A Kick In The Grass
Women’s Soccer In Tampa Bay Gets A Kick In The Grass. Yes, we are Soccer fans! We all have season tickets for Rowdies Soccer. Why not season tickets for women’s games too? Just a matter of time! Introducing The USL Super League. They have a new President, Amanda Vandervort ready to capitalize on growth in women’s soccer. This hot, new Tampa based soccer league will crank up the Pros in 2023 with 10-012 teams. Parent company United Soccer League has launched a pre-professional league. Other leagues have started offering a minimum salary of $35,000 for players thanks to attendance. One team in the Pre-Pro league averaged over 5,000 fans per game. Here’s the great news. The recruiting class for women soccer players stands at about 40,000 college players. All good signs! Source TBBJ.
