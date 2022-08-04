'Today We Pounced': How AMC's New APE Shares Can Fight Off 'Prophets Of Doom Rooting Against' Company

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
How ‘Batgirl’ Axing and James Franco’s Castro Casting Highlight Hollywood’s Persistent Erasure of Latinos
Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t a great week for Latinos in Hollywood, but I’m sure many of you knew that already. Between Warner Bros. axing the release of “Batgirl” starring Leslie Grace, HBO Max canceling the coming-of-age comedy TV series “The Gordita Chronicles” and James Franco being cast as Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in an upcoming feature, Latinos are being mercilessly discarded and overlooked in the entertainment business. Worse yet, not many seem to care. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav addressed the controversial “Batgirl” decision during this week’s company earnings call, saying, “we’re not going to put...
'Lord of the Rings' director Peter Jackson said Amazon agreed to send him scripts for 'The Rings of Power' — but they 'never showed up'
The director told The Hollywood Reporter that Amazon Studios ghosted him after they reached out about working together on the upcoming series.
Blizzard reportedly cans WoW spinoff MMO that spent three years in development
Codenamed Neptune, the game was being developed by the Chinese gaming giant NetEase.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in August 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
NFL・
Polygon
Pokémon meets Castlevania in this charming, turn-based monster collector
Monster Sanctuary opens with the classic choice any Pokémon lover will recognize: picking your elemental starter, or Spectral Familiar, as they’re called in Monster Sanctuary. I deliberated for some time, as it’s an important decision — I was choosing what would likely be the crown jewel of my team in the long haul. I went with the Spectral Toad, a water and earth specialist whose adorable hopping accompanied me throughout the rest of the game.
NME
‘The Awakened’ smashes Kickstarter target in 6 hours
The Awakened, a remake of the 2006 Sherlock Holmes and Lovecraft crossover, has smashed its Kickstarter target in 6 hours. Frogwares announced the crowdfunder yesterday (August 4) explaining that “the Russian invasion of our homeland Ukraine has thrown up one of the toughest production challenges we’ve ever faced.”
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8: Giant Monster Fans Rejoice For Anime Announcement
Kaiju No. 8 is one of the biggest manga series that has yet to receive an anime adaptation, but all that is about to change. Earlier, Toho announced that the kaiju fighting manga will receive a television series in the future, though details on which studio will bring the series to life, and a release date, remain a mystery. Regardless, fans of the franchise are celebrating the arrival of Kafka Hibino to the small screen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Deus Ex Developer May Not Release New Entry For a "Very, Very Long Time"
Deus Ex developer Eidos Montreal may not be prioritizing a new Deus Ex game right now. Over the last decade or so, Eidos Montreal has experienced a lot of adjustments behind the scenes. Although both of the developer's last two Deus Ex games were received extremely well by critics and fans, they failed to make the commercial splash that Square Enix wanted them to, even after including things like microtransactions in the last entry. The developer went on to help out on Shadow of the Tomb Raider and develop Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which also underwhelmed Square Enix sales-wise. Eidos Montreal has previously stated that the Deus Ex IP isn't dead, but it's unclear when it will return.
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Anime Announcement With Special Sketch
Kaiju No. 8 is the next major franchise getting an official anime adaptation in the near future, and the original creator behind the manga series is helping to celebrate the anime's announcement with some special new art for the occasion! Anime fans might have noticed how even more of Shonen Jump's projects have gotten anime dues of their own, and this includes many of the more popular franchises coming out of the Jump+ app. One of the major heavy hitters getting an anime next is Kaiju No. 8, but unfortunately there has been very little concrete information revealed about what we can actually expect from the new debut.
PC Magazine
Blizzard Reportedly Cancels World of Warcraft Mobile Game
The World of Warcraft mobile game expected to launch later this year has apparently been canceled. As Bloomberg reports, the project, which was codenamed "Neptune," was in development for three years through a partnership with Chinese company NetEase. It was expected to be a mobile MMO set within a different time period of the Warcraft universal. However, the development team of more than 100 people has now been shut down, with only some of those continuing to be employed and assigned to other projects at NetEase.
ComicBook
Fake God of War Game Briefly Releases on Xbox
After years of requests from fans, the God of War series has finally come to Xbox -- well, sort of. Within the past week, a fake God of War game entitled War Gods Zeus of Child ended up quietly releasing on Xbox platforms. And while this title isn't directly associated with PlayStation's God of War franchise in any manner whatsoever, that didn't keep the creators from blatantly putting the main protagonist from the series, Kratos, in the middle of the action.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Ringer
We’re Living in a Triple-A Video Game “Drought” and It’s Just Fine
For gamers, the first few months of 2022 were like a blockbuster boss rush. Even before they’d finished digesting the feast of fall titles from 2021, more massive courses were served, at a time of year that typically brings a post-holiday drought. Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Rainbow Six: Extraction in January. Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and Total War: Warhammer III in February. Gran Turismo 7, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin in March. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Nintendo Switch Sports in April. That’s only a partial list; the big names and big games kept coming.
Jim Cramer: 'I Am No Longer A Huge Crypto Guy'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Inmode Ltd INMD is good company, but people hate the medical device firms. When asked about AMMO, Inc. POWW, Cramer said, "I know it’s a little bit of a far field in terms of where you are versus what it is, but Dick’s DKS is my favorite in that group."
Comments / 0