Steve Carr Wins Obion County Mayors Race
Obion County will have a new County Mayor in September. Steve Carr collected 2,010 votes to win the race, beating current Mayor Benny McGuire, who drew 1,771 votes. Samburg Mayor John Glessner received 701 votes, Woodland Mills Mayor Joseph Lewis had 455 votes, and Justin Jones finished with 48. Following...
Kentucky State Police Continue Investigation Into Fulton County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police have released information concerning a fatal accident in Fulton County on Tuesday evening. Reports said Post 1 Troopers and accident reconstructionists responded just after 7:00, to investigate a two vehicle accident at the intersection of KY-1129 and KY-2140. Initial investigations show 81 year old Richard E. Gouger,...
Four Arrested After Large Seizure of Fentanyl Pills in Paducah
Three people from Arizona, and one from Paducah, were arrested after a large amount of fentanyl was seized in Paducah. Police reports said drug detectives were conducting surveillance at a home on Trimble Street, that was suspected of drug activity. Reports said officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle...
McMinn retains office as Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk
Courtney McMinn will retain her office as Circuit Court Clerk for Weakley County. McMinn received 2,924 votes while her challenger, Jennifer Killebrew, received 1,859 votes. McMinn was unanimously appointed to the office by the Weakley County Commission last July after Killebrew resigned. Following Thursday night’s election results, McMinn told Thunderbolt...
Weakley County elects first new sheriff in 40 years with Terry McDade
Terry McDade is the first new Weakley County Sheriff in 40 years and Thunderbolt Radio’s Paul Tinkle introduced him during election coverage Thursday night…. McDade received 3,340 votes with Scott Watkins receiving 866 and David Andrews 635. McDade has been with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years...
New Faces on the Obion County Commission and Union City Council
Obion County will see some new faces on the County Commission, with a new Councilman also elected for Union City. In County Commission races, District 1 will have a new representative with Kenny Mayo, who received 350 votes. Returning with Mayo will be Dale Frazier with 334 votes, and Ralph...
New commissioners elected to Weakley County Commission
Several new commissioners will be joining the Weakley County Commission following Thursday’s election. In District 2, longtime Commissioner Eric Owen lost his re-election bid with newcomers Wade Cook and Marcus Hopper both elected to the two seats. In District 4, John Robert Freeman was elected to his first term.
School Security and Social Media Practices Discussed to Union City Staff
Safety and security protocols and good social media practices were the focus for Union City School System employees on Wednesday’s final day of professional development training. Longtime School Resource Officer Raphe Whaley and UT Martin professor Dr. Tracy Rutledge were the keynote speakers to more than 200 members of...
Colin Johnson elected as new District Attorney General for the 27th Judicial District
In one of the closest races in the state, Colin Johnson defeated Adam Nelson by 63 votes to be elected as the new 27th Judicial District Attorney General for Obion and Weakley Counties. Following Thursday night’s election results, Johnson said his campaign was based on his experience. (AUDIO) Johnson...
