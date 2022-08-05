ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Antique tractors make trip across Lake Michigan on S.S. Badger

By Roxanne Werly
UpNorthLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Cars
State
Wisconsin State
City
Scottville, MI
Ludington, MI
Cars
City
Ludington, MI
tornadopix.com

Rising rents in western Michigan are driving families out of their homes

Since 2019, the cost of renting locally has increased by 16 percent in Kent County, 19 percent in Muskegon County, and 12 percent in Ottawa County. Michigan, USA – The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more western Michigan families are priced out of homes.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing 3-year-old in Mecosta County found safe

(UPDATE)-- The boy was located at his residence at approximately just before 11 p.m. by police officers. MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities are looking for a missing boy in Big Rapids last seen at the College Park Mobile Home Park on Catherine Street north of Baldwin Street Monday evening.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court sentencings, Aug. 8, 2022.

HART — The following were sentenced recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Robert Wallace Craker, Jr., of 1745 N. Water Rd., Hart, was found guilty of operating while intoxicated July 12 and was sentenced to one year probation; outpatient treatment; and $1,245 in fines and costs. Craker was found guilty July 14 of operating while intoxicated and was sentenced to $125 in fines and costs. Convictions reportable to the Secretary of State (SOS).
HART, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#West Michigan#Antique#Western Michigan#Vehicles#Wpnb#The Old Engine Club
MLive

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
IRONWOOD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy