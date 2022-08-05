Antique tractors make trip across Lake Michigan on S.S. Badger

Read on upnorthlive.com
Related
More rain this afternoon, with far southern Michigan getting heaviest amounts
There will be more areas of rain developing this afternoon. For most of us the bulk of the rain is over. For far southern Lower Michigan there could still be an inch or more of rain. Here is the always updated radar so you can track the showers and thundershowers...
‘Just stay out': SHAES implores beachgoers to stay out of Lake Michigan today
South Haven Area Emergency Services says bystanders rescued two people from Lake Michigan at South Beach.
Two Hunters Murdered Near Mio, Michigan Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Two hunters who were heading to White Cloud, Michigan never made it. Why? Because they were murdered and fed to pigs in Mio. Two men from St. Clare Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin in White Cloud, Michigan. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tornadopix.com
Rising rents in western Michigan are driving families out of their homes
Since 2019, the cost of renting locally has increased by 16 percent in Kent County, 19 percent in Muskegon County, and 12 percent in Ottawa County. Michigan, USA – The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more western Michigan families are priced out of homes.
UpNorthLive.com
Missing 3-year-old in Mecosta County found safe
(UPDATE)-- The boy was located at his residence at approximately just before 11 p.m. by police officers. MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities are looking for a missing boy in Big Rapids last seen at the College Park Mobile Home Park on Catherine Street north of Baldwin Street Monday evening.
U.S. 31 exit ramp north of Muskegon will close for part of this weekend
MUSKEGON, MI – Motorists traveling on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter a ramp closure this weekend. The southbound U.S. 31 exit No. 158 to Oceana Drive/Business U.S. 31 will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court sentencings, Aug. 8, 2022.
HART — The following were sentenced recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Robert Wallace Craker, Jr., of 1745 N. Water Rd., Hart, was found guilty of operating while intoxicated July 12 and was sentenced to one year probation; outpatient treatment; and $1,245 in fines and costs. Craker was found guilty July 14 of operating while intoxicated and was sentenced to $125 in fines and costs. Convictions reportable to the Secretary of State (SOS).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dutton, Newaygo fire departments warn of circulating scam
The Dutton Fire Department posted a scam warning on Facebook Saturday. If you receive the message, the department says to NOT click on the link.
Hermann’s Restaurant in Cadillac Closing for the Rest of the Year
A popular Cadillac restaurant is closing their doors for the rest of the year because of staff and inflation. Hermann’s Restaurant says Friday is their last day for 2022. They say it’s because of lack of staff an an increase in food and operating costs. The employees they...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
Comments / 0