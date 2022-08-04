ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Joe Biden leads tributes to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 58, after she was killed in horror car crash when woman veered into oncoming traffic and hit her head-on: President orders flags be flown at half-staff across Washington DC in her honor

Joe Biden has led emotional tributes to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski after she was killed in a horrific head-on car crash in Indiana. The President said he was 'shocked and saddened' by the Republican's passing when a car crossed the road and veered into oncoming traffic in Elkhart County on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, has been killed in an automobile accident.According to multiple local news outlets Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time on Wednesday.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, was named among the deceased, as was a local Republican Party official. According to an initial police report, Ms Walorski’s vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic; the driver of that vehicle died as well. Witness statements later indicated that it was the car carrying the congresswoman that crossed the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Upton
Person
Jackie Walorski
NBC News

Why Trump should fear the grand jury subpoena for Pat Cipollone

The news Wednesday that a grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has subpoenaed former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone is a game-changer in efforts to prove that former President Donald Trump likely acted criminally in response to the insurrection. While Cipollone previously asserted attorney-client privilege...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
NBC News

Orban, Lindell and Bannon: Conspiracy and controversy take hold at CPAC

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday … Monthly jobs report shows 528,000 jobs created in July and unemployment rate dropping to 3.5%. ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., signs off on the Democratic reconciliation bill, clearing way for passage. ... NBC News projects Kari Lake the winner in the GOP's Arizona gubernatorial primary. ... Opponent Karrin Taylor Robson endorses Lake, per NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard. ... Trump-backed Joe Kent catches up to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the Washington-03 primary. ... Andy Ogles wins TN-5 GOP primary. ... And Dick Cheney takes on Trump in new ad: “He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

White House working ‘aggressively' to bring Brittney Griner home

The White House said they are “aggressively pursuing every avenue” to bring home Brittney Griner after she was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug charges. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “we are willing to take every step necessary to bring home our people.” Aug. 4, 2022.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy