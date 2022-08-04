Read on www.nbcnews.com
A Look at Rep. Jackie Walorski’s Career and Net Worth Upon Her Death
Known for her dedication to service and well-liked by her Democrat and Republican colleagues in the House, Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski died in a car accident on Wed., Aug. 3. She was 58...
Joe Biden leads tributes to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 58, after she was killed in horror car crash when woman veered into oncoming traffic and hit her head-on: President orders flags be flown at half-staff across Washington DC in her honor
Joe Biden has led emotional tributes to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski after she was killed in a horrific head-on car crash in Indiana. The President said he was 'shocked and saddened' by the Republican's passing when a car crossed the road and veered into oncoming traffic in Elkhart County on Wednesday.
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, has been killed in an automobile accident.According to multiple local news outlets Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time on Wednesday.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, was named among the deceased, as was a local Republican Party official. According to an initial police report, Ms Walorski’s vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic; the driver of that vehicle died as well. Witness statements later indicated that it was the car carrying the congresswoman that crossed the...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema signs off on Democrats’ big agenda bill, paving the way for Senate passage
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema signed off on sweeping Democratic legislation Thursday that would provide new spending to mitigate climate change and extend health care access while taxing corporations. The Arizona Democrat's announcement likely unlocks the votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate. Sinema said her support came after Democratic...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Dick Cheney slams Trump in new TV ad for daughter Liz Cheney
Former Vice President Dick Cheney slammed former President Donald Trump, calling him a "coward" in a new TV ad bolstering his daughter, Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, ahead of her primary on Aug. 16. Liz Cheney is in a hotly contested race against Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman. While some of...
Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski's SUV veered into oncoming traffic before deadly crash
The car Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was riding in when she and three others died was the one that caused a crash when it veered into oncoming traffic, contrary to initial reports that it was the other driver's fault, authorities said. CBS Chicago points out that the Elkhart County Sheriff's...
Why Trump should fear the grand jury subpoena for Pat Cipollone
The news Wednesday that a grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has subpoenaed former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone is a game-changer in efforts to prove that former President Donald Trump likely acted criminally in response to the insurrection. While Cipollone previously asserted attorney-client privilege...
GOP senator recognizes passing of Jackie Walorski amid bill debate: 'Light up a room like no other'
As the U.S. Senate kicked off its budget reconciliation Vote-a-rama Saturday night, one senator used a few moments to highlight Rep. Jackie Walorski and members of her staff, who died in a car accident this week. "Mr. President, I rise today to honor the lives of four Hoosiers were lost...
U.S. lawmaker Walorski, two staffers die in Indiana car crash
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff died on Wednesday when the vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a car that veered into their lane, police in Indiana and her office said.
Analysis: Here's why Arizona is the nightmare scenario driving election reform
When politicians, legal experts, and activists say they’re worried that the forces behind Jan. 6th could successfully overturn a future election, the picture they have in mind looks an awful lot like what’s shaping up in Arizona. Former President Donald Trump's preferred candidates, who are closely aligned with...
Orban, Lindell and Bannon: Conspiracy and controversy take hold at CPAC
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday … Monthly jobs report shows 528,000 jobs created in July and unemployment rate dropping to 3.5%. ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., signs off on the Democratic reconciliation bill, clearing way for passage. ... NBC News projects Kari Lake the winner in the GOP's Arizona gubernatorial primary. ... Opponent Karrin Taylor Robson endorses Lake, per NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard. ... Trump-backed Joe Kent catches up to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the Washington-03 primary. ... Andy Ogles wins TN-5 GOP primary. ... And Dick Cheney takes on Trump in new ad: “He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.”
GOP Rep. Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, wins Washington primary, NBC News projects
GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has won his primary in Washington, NBC News projects. Newhouse advanced out of Tuesday's primary in Washington's 4th Congressional District, beating Republican challenger Loren...
Indiana House passes abortion bill, companion with $200 tax refunds to taxpayers
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Indiana House on Friday passed two bills -- one which outlaws nearly all abortions and the other which provides a $200 refund to taxpayers while also earmarking $75 million for social service programs for women and children because of the abortion ban. Senate Bill 1,...
Democrats’ big climate, health care and tax package clears major Senate hurdle
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Saturday to advance a sweeping climate and economic bill with the support of all 50 Democrats, bringing long-stalled elements of President Joe Biden's agenda one step closer to reality. The procedural vote on the filibuster-proof package was 51-50, with all Republicans opposing the motion...
Indiana funeral set for congresswoman killed in crash
GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — The funeral for Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski will be held next week in her home state of Indiana, where she and three other people were killed in a head-on highway collision. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Granger Community...
White House working ‘aggressively' to bring Brittney Griner home
The White House said they are “aggressively pursuing every avenue” to bring home Brittney Griner after she was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug charges. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “we are willing to take every step necessary to bring home our people.” Aug. 4, 2022.
DOD denies D.C. mayor's request for National Guard help with influx of migrants sent north by Texas
The Department of Defense denied D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for the National Guard to assist with the influx of migrants created by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s busing of migrants to the city, according to a letter reviewed by NBC News. The letter, from the executive secretary of...
