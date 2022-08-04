Forward 'super excited' to help lead Coyotes in 2022-23 and beyond. It's been quite an offseason for Lawson Crouse. In addition to getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Claire, while on vacation in Paris, the 25-year-old winger signed a five-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes prior to his scheduled arbitration hearing on Monday. The deal comes on the heels of a career year for 'The Sheriff,' who logged 20 goals and 14 assists in 65 games last season.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO