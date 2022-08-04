Read on www.nhl.com
Related
NHL
Ducks Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule
The Ducks have released the club's 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, which includes 24 giveaway and theme nights at Honda Center. To kick off the season, all fans in attendance on Opening Night (Oct. 12 vs. Seattle) will receive a 2022-23 season schedule courtesy of Bally Sports. The first 10,000 fans in...
NHL
Six Ducks Prospects to Compete in 2022 World Junior Championship
Six Ducks prospects will represent their countries in the 2022 World Junior Championship, beginning Tuesday in Edmonton. The tournament runs from Aug. 9 - 20, with all games scheduled for Rogers Place and televised live on NHL Network in the United States. The annual competition was originally set for its...
NHL
Anaheim Ducks fantasy projections for 2022-23
Zegras has top 10 ceiling at center; Gibson offers bounce-back potential. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Anaheim Ducks. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Tullio poised to impress Oilers after learning value of hard work
EDMONTON -- Tyler Tullio took a professional approach to his final year of junior hockey in anticipation of the upcoming season. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round (No. 126) of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old forward had 86 points (42 goals, 44 assists) in 65 games as captain of Oshawa in the Ontario Hockey League last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Manson takes Stanley Cup wake surfing in Saskatchewan
Avalanche defenseman enjoys day on lake with trophy. Josh Manson showed off his wake surfing skills to the Stanley Cup on Wednesday. The Colorado Avalanche defenseman brought the Cup to a fun day of boating on Christopher Lake in Saskatchewan. Manson did spins on the lake as the Cup tried to stay dry on the boat. Fittingly, the soundtrack of the ride was the Avalanche's anthem, "All the Small Things" by Blink-182.
NHL
Canes Re-Sign Lajoie To One-Year Contract
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed defenseman Maxime Lajoie to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Lajoie $750,000 at the NHL level and $125,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with a $200,000 guarantee.
NHL
SOCIAL BUZZ - 08.08.22
Huberdeau 'shows dedication' to Calgary with long-term deal - the richest in Flames history. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. For Jonathan Huberdeau, there was no other option. The Flames' newly acquired cornerstone winger has made a commitment to Calgary, signing an eight-year extension that carries an average annual value...
NHL
Salminen Choosing Different Path | FEATURE
The Finnish forward is set to play in the NCAA with the University of Connecticut in 2022-23. Samu Salminen has his eyes set on the National Hockey League. Taken in the third round, 68th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Devils, the Finnish native will make his way to North America next season to join the University of Connecticut.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Inside look at Arizona Coyotes
Focused on extended rebuild entering first season at Arizona State University. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Arizona Coyotes. The Arizona Coyotes' future isn't now. It might not be next season either. There's no disguising...
NHL
Three questions facing Anaheim Ducks
Klingberg's impact, similar production from Terry, Zegras among unknowns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Anaheim Ducks. [Ducks 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. What impact will John Klingberg...
NHL
WORLD JUNIORS: Münzenberger and Määttä ready to represent Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB - Both have shared the ice, locker rooms and living quarters together at the University of Vermont, but now Oilers prospects Luca Münzenberger and Joel Määttä will be on opposite sides at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship competing as members of their respective countries.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers sign Benson to one-year extension
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have signed forward Tyler Benson to a one-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $750,000. The Edmonton native appeared in 29 games for the Oilers last season recording one goal and one assist. He scored his first NHL goal versus the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Crouse's New Deal Cements His Long-Term Future in Arizona
Forward 'super excited' to help lead Coyotes in 2022-23 and beyond. It's been quite an offseason for Lawson Crouse. In addition to getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Claire, while on vacation in Paris, the 25-year-old winger signed a five-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes prior to his scheduled arbitration hearing on Monday. The deal comes on the heels of a career year for 'The Sheriff,' who logged 20 goals and 14 assists in 65 games last season.
NHL
Flyers extend their ECHL affiliation with Reading Royals
The Philadelphia Flyers, in conjunction with the Reading Royals of the ECHL, announced a multi-year affiliation agreement which will see Reading serve as the primary ECHL affiliate of the Flyers, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The affiliation agreement runs through the 2022-23 and 2023-24...
NHL
Four Islanders Prospects to Play in 2022 World Juniors
William Dufour, Aatu Raty, Matias Rajaniemi and Eetu Liukas to play in junior showcase. Hockey in August? Yes please. After being delayed due to COVID-19 complications, the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is getting underway this week, running from Aug 9-20 in Edmonton, AB. Four New York Islanders prospects...
NHL
CORONATO, USA READY FOR WJC
After a lengthy wait, Matt Coronato and the USA are ready to get the IIHF World Junior Championship underway. The tournament, which started back in December of 2021 and was postponed due to COVID, officially kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Edmonton. Coronato, the Flames' first-round pick in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Bruins Sign Pavel Zacha To One-Year Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, August 8, that the team has signed forward Pavel Zacha to a one-year contract with an NHL cap hit of $3.5 million. Zacha, 25, appeared in 70 games with the New Jersey Devils during the 2021-22 season, recording 15 goals...
NHL
Kuemper spends final day in Avalanche gear with Stanley Cup
Capitals goalie introduces trophy to his dog, young patients at Saskatchewan hospital. Darcy Kuemper's final day in Colorado Avalanche gear is here. Kuemper, who signed a $26.25 million contract with the Washington Capitals on July 13, won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last season. On Saturday, he spent the day with the Stanley Cup and his dog, Rogie, in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
NHL
Penguins Add Butler, Pateryn, and Peters to Hockey Operations Staff
The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Chris Butler as a player development coach, Greg Pateryn as a professional scout and Garrett Peters as a global crossover scout, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. In his new role, the 35-year-old Butler will work closely with hockey operations advisor Trevor...
NHL
Hughes looking to make impression on Capitals after big season in junior
Center prospect, fifth-round pick in 2020 Draft, expected to play in AHL. Cassius "Bear" Hughes is coming off a strong season with Spokane of the Western Hockey League, and the Washington Capitals prospect is looking to continue his development in his first year as a professional. The 21-year-old center had...
Comments / 0