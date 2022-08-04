ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Queens boro prez turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project

Real estate thought it had an ally in Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Richards on Thursday night recommended against allowing a $2 billion Queens megaproject by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. The thumbs-down on Innovation QNS comes on the heels of a 917-unit, half-affordable Harlem proposal being killed by the local Council member.
QUEENS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster

The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
BROOKLYN, NY
Atlas Obscura

Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes

Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Lindenhurst, NY
City
Hollis, NY
City
Amityville, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Cold Spring Harbor, NY
City
Laurelton, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Massapequa Park, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Traffic
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Traffic
City
Douglaston, NY
New York City, NY
Government
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Peek Inside Manhattan's Masonic Temple in Flatiron District

Through books like The Lost Symbol, you may have heard of "The Masons" as a secret society, but they organization is anything but. Peek inside with this video from our friends at StreetEasy as they got to tour the interior of New York's largest Masonic Temple, located in the heart of the Flatiron District.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Congestion pricing hearings scheduled

With the Federal Highway Administration scheduled to release its environmental assessment of the city’s congestion pricing plan on Wednesday, Aug. 10, City and state officials have released the schedule of six online public hearings in six days between Aug. 25 and 31. Members of the public who wish to...
MANHATTAN, NY
qchron.com

Making a grand entrance

Dignitaries gathered in Glendale at the Brooklyn border on July 29 to cut the ribbon at the newly refurbished intersection of Highland Boulevard and Vermont Place, at an entrance to Highland Park. The upgrades were crafted to make it safer for pedestrians to access the park and the Ridgewood Reservoir...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Comrie
qchron.com

Willets Point could be home to NYCFC arena

Willets Point is being pitched as the permanent stomping grounds for the New York City Football Club. State lobbying records show that the City Football Group — which owns NYCFC — has pitched the stadium to numerous stakeholders in the area, including Mayor Adams and Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona), among others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Lawsuit challenges outdoor dining sites

Outdoor dining served as a lifeline to restaurants as they struggled to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic. But a lawsuit filed on July 27 asserts that the outdoor structures that popped up on sidewalks and at curbsides have not only outlived their intended purpose, but are causing harm to the health and safety of those who live near them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Bridge painter union jobs up

The Finishing Trades Institute of New York is recruiting 50 painter and decorator apprentices, for structural steel-bridges work, from Aug. 29 through Sept. 12, the state Department of Labor said last week. The openings represent the total number for three recruitment regions: the city, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lirr#Long Island#Urban Construction#Laurelton Forest Hills#The Forest Hills
Daily News

Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter

One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy