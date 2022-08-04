Det. Abear honored with street co-naming

Read on www.qchron.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
yonkerstimes.com
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter
One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
Man, 35, woman, 28, jump to death from BX apartment building: police
A man and a woman died by suicide after jumping from a building in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.
texasmetronews.com
Major Brooklyn intersection to be renamed for Haitian American killed by NYPD
BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year. But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man beaten with cooking pans, robbed in Manhattan: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Police are searching for the thieves who allegedly attacked a man with cooking pans and robbed him in Manhattan. The robbery happened on the Lower East Side near Ludlow Street and Rivington Street around 2 a.m. back on July 21, according to the NYPD. The 34-year-old victim was approached […]
NBC New York
Mystery Man Wacks NYC Parks Worker in Head With Folding Chair Outside Pool
A violent man is in the wind after attacking a city parks employee from behind and repeatedly striking her with a metal folding chair, officials said Saturday. The reportedly unprovoked attacked occurred outside the Betsy Head Pool in Brooklyn around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to police and NYC Parks officials.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested
On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
Woman shot in back near Bronx Zoo
The 55-year-old was on Southern Boulevard when she was hit in the lower back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than $2M in jewelry stolen from Bronx store in smash-and-grab
According to the NYPD, an employee at Rocco's Jewelry in the Fordham Heights section buzzed one man inside the Webster Avenue store and he held the door for the other three suspects.
Queens duck sauce killer Glenn Hirsch found dead of apparent suicide at home
The infamous duck sauce killer, charged with shooting a restaurant deliverymen, was found dead in his Queens home Friday morning after apparently killing himself, his lawyer said. Glenn Hirsch’s body was found by detectives sent to his home after the suspect missed a Friday court appearance, a police official said. An autopsy will determine how Hirsch died, the official said. Hirsch’s new ...
New York woman to be charged in Tamarac murder
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in New York City for the murder of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman.The Broward Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Sakiyna Thompson was arrested Wednesday by New York City police in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens. The sheriff's office did not say what led to the capture but Thompson is charged with first degree murder. It's not known when she will be extradited. Friends and family members identified the victim as Kayla Hodgson. An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench said that Thompson was "demonstrating a depraved mind without regard for human life...by...
Beloved Brooklyn bodega cat Boka returned after being stolen
NEW YORK -- A beloved bodega cat has been returned to a Brooklyn deli after he was stolen a week ago.The co-owners of Green Olives Deli & Grill in Park Slope posted a photo of Kediboka on social media Friday, saying, "Great news to everyone. BOKA IS BACK."A man was seen on surveillance video snatching the cat outside the deli and walking away on July 29.Offers to help find him poured in from customers, neighbors and social media followers.READ MORE: Caught on video: Beloved bodega cat Boka stolen in broad daylight in Park SlopeCBS2 has been told that a friend of the man who stole Boka reached out to a couple who had posted about the missing cat on social media and said the man wanted to give Boka back but wished to remain anonymous.The friend brought Boka to the couple, who then returned him home to the deli Friday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
NYPD: Missing Brooklyn teenager found safe
NEW YORK -- Police say a missing teenager from Brooklyn has been found safe. Fourteen-year-old Aunisty Elliott hadn't been seen since she left her family's home in Prospect Heights on July 27 around 11 a.m. Police said Thursday that Aunisty had been found safe and was reunited with her family.
fox5ny.com
6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
Four Wanted for Breaking into Woman’s Apartment, Stealing Air Jordans, Playstation 4
NEW YORK, NY – Four suspects are being sought by the New York City Police...
New York City Charged for Making Terroristic Threats on Voicemail at New Jersey Business
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A Jamaica, Queens woman has been arrested and charged for making...
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
84-year-old swimmer drowns at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A man drowned Thursday after swimming in a closed-off section of a Brooklyn beach.Police say 84-year-old Aronov Femyon was unconscious when on-duty lifeguards at Brighton Beach pulled him from the water around 3:45 p.m. and performed CPR.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials say Femyon was in a section of the beach that was closed to swimming and marked off with red flags.The New York City parks department released a statement saying in part, "This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline where lifeguards are not present."
Couple Wanted for $7,000 Armed Robbery, Carjacking in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – A Brooklyn resident in the city’s East New York section was robbed...
NBC New York
House Party Shootout Sends 4 Suspects to Hospital After NYC Cops Open Fire
A wild scene erupted outside a party in Queens overnight where bullets flew across a neighborhood street between a group of suspects, partygoers and police who were stationed nearby the house at the center of the commotion. The NYPD said a team of plainclothes officers were observing the block Springfield...
Comments / 0