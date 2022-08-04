Common ground in the 115th Precinct

Read on www.qchron.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Homemade bomb explodes in Queens, sparking investigation
A homemade explosive detonated on a Queens residential street, leaving neighbors rattled and cops heading up a search for the would-be bomb maker, the NYPD said Saturday. Cops were called to 60th St. near 50th Ave. in Woodside just before 9 p.m. Friday after neighbors heard a loud bang and called 911. When officers arrived, they found “a charred box with wires attached,” a police source said. ...
Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter
One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
House Party Shootout Sends 4 Suspects to Hospital After NYC Cops Open Fire
A wild scene erupted outside a party in Queens overnight where bullets flew across a neighborhood street between a group of suspects, partygoers and police who were stationed nearby the house at the center of the commotion. The NYPD said a team of plainclothes officers were observing the block Springfield...
Cops open fire on gunmen who shoot up Queens house party, NYPD says
Cops opened fire on four armed men during a wild gunfight that erupted at a Queens house party Friday night, leaving a 16-year-old boy and three men wounded. It was not immediately clear if the officers actually hit any of the victims, one of whom was in critical condition, police said. The detectives, members of the Queens Violent Crime Squad were in plain clothes monitoring a house party ...
WITH VIDEO: Trio wanted in botched Woodhaven robbery
Footage released by police caught a woman making a seemingly impulsive decision to try and nab an unattended van in Woodhaven Tuesday morning, dragging her two friends into the mess, too. Police are seeking the three people for the attempted robbery on 76th Street near Rockaway Boulevard. At approximately 8:30...
Mystery Man Wacks NYC Parks Worker in Head With Folding Chair Outside Pool
A violent man is in the wind after attacking a city parks employee from behind and repeatedly striking her with a metal folding chair, officials said Saturday. The reportedly unprovoked attacked occurred outside the Betsy Head Pool in Brooklyn around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to police and NYC Parks officials.
NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested
On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
Couple Wanted for $7,000 Armed Robbery, Carjacking in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – A Brooklyn resident in the city’s East New York section was robbed...
NYC McDonald’s worker dies from gunshot over ‘cold fries,’ police say
A McDonald's worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities.
PHOTO: Gunman who repeatedly shot at man on Queens street sought by police
The NYPD is searching for a gunman wanted for repeatedly shooting at a man late last month on a Queens street, authorities said.
Queens man sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison for 2011 murder of man at house party
A Queens man sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison after being found guilty of murdering a man during a dispute at a house party 11 years ago.
Alleged Forest Hills ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Found Dead From Suicide
The man accused of the shooting death of a delivery worker in Forest Hills in late April was found dead in his home Friday after apparently taking his own life. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was found dead by police inside his Jamaica apartment on 141st Street after failing to show up for a Friday morning court appearance, according to published reports.
Hats off to Det. Reddick
Communities across the city joined with their police precincts on Tuesday for National Night Out Against Crime but for the 106th, it was also an opportunity to honor one of its finest. Community Affairs Det. Brenda Reddick, center left, served in the 106 for 21 years and is now headed...
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
NYPD: Missing Brooklyn teenager found safe
NEW YORK -- Police say a missing teenager from Brooklyn has been found safe. Fourteen-year-old Aunisty Elliott hadn't been seen since she left her family's home in Prospect Heights on July 27 around 11 a.m. Police said Thursday that Aunisty had been found safe and was reunited with her family.
Hidden compartment filled with pills found under pharmacy worker’s car, cops say
A New York pharmacy worker had hundreds of Xanax and other prescription pills hidden in a secret compartment under his car when he was pulled over for speeding Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, 33, of the Bronx, is charged with second-degree possession with the...
Woman shot in back near Bronx Zoo
The 55-year-old was on Southern Boulevard when she was hit in the lower back.
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
Woman in critical following Brooklyn hit-and-run; man dies in separate crash, cops say
A Brooklyn woman was in critical condition Saturday after she was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, cops said. The 34-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway and Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush about 4:30 a.m. when the grey or silver SUV slammed into her. The vehicle sped off without stopping, police said. First responders found the woman sprawled out on the ground with a ...
2 men wanted in Bronx apartment robbery, returning for second sweep
Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Bronx apartment, and then returning for a second sweep.
