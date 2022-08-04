Activists, residents reject NYCFC stadium

Read on www.qchron.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Going gets rough in Rufus King Park
For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
Draw your own City Council districts!
Think you can do better than the New York City Districting Commission when it comes to drawing new Council districts? Now’s your chance!. The commission is offering a new online tool that lets anyone and everyone create districts like the pros, providing access to “population data, census blocks, citizen voting age population data by race, existing Council district lines, Community Board boundaries, and the new five percent population deviation legal requirement” — all the info you need to draft your own 51 districts of about 173,000 people apiece.
Business courting US Open tennis fans
Beginning Aug. 29, the US Open will bring the greatest tennis players and tennis fans from around the world to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for two weeks. And with an event that could generate more than $1 billion in economic activity in the Big Apple, there are folks hoping to keep a good portion of that spending in the World’s Borough.
Lawsuit challenges outdoor dining sites
Outdoor dining served as a lifeline to restaurants as they struggled to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic. But a lawsuit filed on July 27 asserts that the outdoor structures that popped up on sidewalks and at curbsides have not only outlived their intended purpose, but are causing harm to the health and safety of those who live near them.
LIRR to accelerate station accessibility
The Long Island Rail Road is placing accessibility projects at four Queens stations on the express track in capital budget amendments released last week. The stations at Laurelton, Forest Hills, Hollis and Douglaston are on a list that also includes Amityville, Lindenhurst, Massapequa Park and Cold Spring Harbor on Long Island.
Queens subway signal projects advance
Riders on four subway lines serving Queens can look forward to new signal technology a bit earlier than anticipated, according to updated capital budget forecasts released by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The projects will replace signaling equipment on sections of the E, F, G and M lines that is between...
OP hotel reopens as a family shelter
Amidst the city scrambling to find space to house an influx of asylum seekers and increasing homeless in New York City, one former Ozone Park shelter has been reactivated to meet the demand. “The need for space has a direct correlation to New York being a sanctuary city,” Councilwoman Joann...
City concert series in Queens
Southeast Queens will be a haven for music lovers next weekend. Last week, Mayor Adams announced the “Rise Up NYC” concert series, a 10-show program slated to take place across all five boroughs over the remaining weeks of summer. On Aug. 13 and 14, the series comes to...
Congestion pricing hearings scheduled
With the Federal Highway Administration scheduled to release its environmental assessment of the city’s congestion pricing plan on Wednesday, Aug. 10, City and state officials have released the schedule of six online public hearings in six days between Aug. 25 and 31. Members of the public who wish to...
Shorebird Festival Aug. 13
The 17th Annual Shorebird Festival is back on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge. August is the perfect time to explore the diversity of New York City’s shorebirds, according to NYC Audubon. The refuge is part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, which hosts more than 325 species of birds, most of them visiting on their migration travels along the Atlantic Flyway.
Summer fun with the 102nd and 106th
Communities across the country joined together with their police precincts for the 39th annual National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday night. The event aims to raise crime- and drug-prevention awareness, generate support of anti-crime programs, enhance community partnerships and send a message that the communities are fighting back against crime.
Free the horses
Re “Bill would end horse carriages in the city,” July 21, multiple editions:. I’ve been following this saga for years now, and I’ve come to the conclusion that there’s no good reason why people should shell out over $100 for less than an hour’s ride in the hectic traffic of NYC. There are restaurants and Broadway shows that are cheaper and way better for the money.
Hats off to Det. Reddick
Communities across the city joined with their police precincts on Tuesday for National Night Out Against Crime but for the 106th, it was also an opportunity to honor one of its finest. Community Affairs Det. Brenda Reddick, center left, served in the 106 for 21 years and is now headed...
A fun Night Out in North Queens
The NYPD’s 107th and 109th precincts joined communities across the country Tuesday as they celebrated National Night Out at the Electchester Shopping Center and Bowne Playground, respectively. The event gives kids and families a safe environment to socialize during the evening and spreads awareness about anti-crime programming throughout their...
Common ground in the 115th Precinct
About a week ago, parishioners of Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Corona briskly approached Deputy Inspector Jamiel S. Altaheri, commanding officer of the 115th Precinct, and his fellow police officers. Some of the church-goers were crying. They complained that a certain street corner had been recently dominated...
Chamber high on biz mixer
For a great view of the borough’s business prospects — and a great view period — the Queens Chamber of Commerce invites you to its August Summer Rooftop Mixer in Long Island City. The event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Vista...
Hirsch dead of reported suicide
Glenn Hirsch, the Briarwood man accused of murdering food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan on April 30, has been found dead of an apparent suicide, according to the Daily News and other published reports. Hirsch had been scheduled to appear in Court today, Aug. 5, for pretrial matters on second-degree murder and...
2022 Thunderbird Powwow soars
Native American nations of the past and present were celebrated last weekend as the Queens County Farm Museum played host to the 43rd annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow, presented in partnership with the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers. More than 40 different first nations were represented in this year’s powwow, one...
Art and history, seen personally and collectively
Shirley Mitchell remembers that when she attended Long Island City’s PS 1 in the early 1960s, boys and girls lined up outside at the beginning of the school day at separate entrances. It was how things were done at schools in those days. PS 1 was decommissioned — for...
SJU summer concert returns
Jazz and classical tunes from the Queens Symphony Orchestra floated over the Great Lawn at St. John’s University as hundreds enjoyed the return of the 22nd annual Summer Concert last Thursday. The show was postponed for the last two years due to the pandemic. “We are so happy to...
