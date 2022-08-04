JAMS Fest to turn roads into a romp

Read on www.qchron.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
LL Cool J's hip-hop festival draws hundreds in Queens
NEW YORK -- Hundreds turned out in Queens on Saturday for a hip-hop festival hosted by two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J.Some of the biggest names in hip-hop took the stage at the inaugural day-long "Rock the Bells Festival" at the Forest Hills Stadium."I was looking forward to looking at the culture, putting on a showcase for '90s artists, people who have been around for, like, 20 years, and that's exactly what happened, so it fulfilled my dreams, so I'm good," Buffalo resident Jayce Hill told CBS2's Thalia Perez.The event was named after LL Cool J's brand, Rock the Bells,...
evgrieve.com
The 34th annual Tompkins Square Park Riot reunion shows are happening this weekend
The free concerts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Tompkins Square Police Riot of Aug. 6, 1988, are happening this weekend. Bands are set to play Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 p.m. On Saturday, they'll be vegan and non-vegan tacos of all sorts by Rachel Jean, who's also in Bitch...
qchron.com
2022 Thunderbird Powwow soars
Native American nations of the past and present were celebrated last weekend as the Queens County Farm Museum played host to the 43rd annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow, presented in partnership with the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers. More than 40 different first nations were represented in this year’s powwow, one...
newyorkled.com
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Ladies First: Roxanne Shanté Talks Preserving Hip Hop With Rock The Bells Festival & Giving The OGs Their Flowers
No one had any idea back in the formative years of Hip Hop that the genre would be the leading force that it is today. Roxanne Shanté was just a young teen from Queens, New York when she began making a name for herself in music, and it was because of her that the famous "Roxanne Wars" erupted in the 1980s. To call her a Rap pioneer would be an understatement, as Roxanne Shanté, born Lolita Shanté Gooden, lived and witnessed the very carving of a culture that has dominated every aspect of entertainment worldwide.
qchron.com
Garden displays the delicate beauty of orchids
What better way to enjoy the warm summer weather than by taking in the sights of beautiful Taiwanese orchids right at home in Queens? In partnership with the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in New York, the Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing will be holding their ninth annual “Taiwan: A World of Orchids” exhibition from Friday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 14.
qchron.com
City concert series in Queens
Southeast Queens will be a haven for music lovers next weekend. Last week, Mayor Adams announced the “Rise Up NYC” concert series, a 10-show program slated to take place across all five boroughs over the remaining weeks of summer. On Aug. 13 and 14, the series comes to...
LL Cool J's "Rock the Bells" festival takes place in Queens this weekend
NEW YORK - LL Cool J is hosting a hip hop festival in his hometown - Queens. The "Rock the Bells" festival at Forest Hills Stadium will feature some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, and more. "It's a complete immersive experience, an opportunity for people that love the music, who love the musicality of it, love the creativity, the artistry, to enjoy themselves. There's food, activations, it's going to be crazy. One-day festival," LL Cool J said. The Rock the Bells Festival takes place this Saturday, Aug. 6, at Forest Hills stadium. Doors open at noon. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Universal Hip Hop Museum. For more information, CLICK HERE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
qchron.com
Shorebird Festival Aug. 13
The 17th Annual Shorebird Festival is back on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge. August is the perfect time to explore the diversity of New York City’s shorebirds, according to NYC Audubon. The refuge is part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, which hosts more than 325 species of birds, most of them visiting on their migration travels along the Atlantic Flyway.
TAKE 5 $19K Top-Prize Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
qchron.com
SJU summer concert returns
Jazz and classical tunes from the Queens Symphony Orchestra floated over the Great Lawn at St. John’s University as hundreds enjoyed the return of the 22nd annual Summer Concert last Thursday. The show was postponed for the last two years due to the pandemic. “We are so happy to...
getitforless.info
Spike Lee Weekend Pop UP
Spike Lee pretty regularly throws block parties on the block his 40 Acres and A Mule Filmworks HQ is located on in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, and this Saturday (8/6) he’s having a stoop sale. Will he be selling that electric mixer he hasn’t used in 20 years, and copies of the Girl 6 soundtrack CD? Maybe the latter. What’s A Summer Without The Spikes Joint Experience? Pull Up To Fort Greene In Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn For The Spike’s Joint Pop Up Stoop Sale Featuring Specially Priced Items And Limited Edition Product. This Joint Is Gonna Be Crazy!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklyn Is Getting Its First-Ever Lidl
A 25,000-square-foot Lidl is making its way to Park Slope, as first reported by Commercial Observer. It will be the borough’s first Lidl location, with an expected opening in 2024. The new supermarket will replace a former Key Food at developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ 120 Fifth Avenue address. Lidl is a beloved German grocery & retailer chain known for high quality products at an affordable cost. Previous locations already exist in Harlem, Queens and Staten Island.
qchron.com
Family fun run at Forest Park
Race to Forest Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the second annual Queens Olympics. The Queens Running Collective is hosting the family-friendly track meet, which will feature individual and mixed relays for all ages and fitness levels. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids. Medals will be awarded...
NBC New York
$2M in 30 Seconds: Diamond Smash-and-Grab Thieves Score Big at NYC Jeweler
A team of thieves are splitting a $2 million payday after successfully targeting a jewelry store in the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon Friday. Police are now on the lookout for the four men captured on store footage storming Rocco's Jewelry off Webster Avenue. They hit the store Friday around 2:40 p.m.
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
qchron.com
Free the horses
Re “Bill would end horse carriages in the city,” July 21, multiple editions:. I’ve been following this saga for years now, and I’ve come to the conclusion that there’s no good reason why people should shell out over $100 for less than an hour’s ride in the hectic traffic of NYC. There are restaurants and Broadway shows that are cheaper and way better for the money.
qchron.com
Going gets rough in Rufus King Park
For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
purewow.com
The 13 Best Amusement Parks Near NYC, Whether You’re in It for Thrills or Treats
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Nothing screams summer like shrieks, sweets and sweat at the local amusement park. But don’t worry—just because you’re in a...
qchron.com
Lawsuit challenges outdoor dining sites
Outdoor dining served as a lifeline to restaurants as they struggled to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic. But a lawsuit filed on July 27 asserts that the outdoor structures that popped up on sidewalks and at curbsides have not only outlived their intended purpose, but are causing harm to the health and safety of those who live near them.
Comments / 0