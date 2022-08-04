ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?

Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs

A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
FRESNO, TX
Black Enterprise

Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City

Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

New Jersey city councilwoman caught on video hitting a cyclist with her SUV and driving away

A New Jersey city councilwoman is facing calls to resign after she was caught on video hitting a bicyclist with her SUV earlier this month and then driving away. Councilwoman Amy DeGise was behind the wheel of a Nissan Rogue on July 19 around 8 a.m. in Jersey City when the SUV struck a biker at an intersection of Forrest Road, according to video footage of the incident shared by the mayor's office this week.
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced to Prison for Pushing a Complete Stranger in Front of Oncoming NYC Subway Train

A man who pleaded guilty to pushing a woman in front of an oncoming New York City subway train has been sentenced to eight years behind bars. Aditya Vemulapati, 26, pushed the victim — a woman he did not know — in front of a train entering the Union Square station. Remarkably, she landed between the rails, and while several train cars passed over her, she survived.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man on bike snatching cellphones from women around Manhattan

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of riding a bicycle and snatching cellphones right out of women's hands in Manhattan.He has struck at least five times, according to investigators.Each time, they said, he approached a woman from behind, grabbed her cellphone and rode away.The latest incidents happened on July 24, when police said he robbed two women.Surveillance video shows the man riding a bicycle with a red Grubhub bag attached.Police say the victims ages range from 21 to 32.No injuries were reported.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
KDKA News Radio

Uber Eats driver thrown off bridge in road rage

An Uber Eats driver is lucky to be alive after being thrown off a bridge during an apparent road rage incident in Mexico. Video of the incident shared by multiple news outlets shows the Uber Eats motorbike driver getting into an altercation with a man and a woman before he is shoved off the bridge.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

36 people injured after school bus overturns in the Bronx

A yellow school bus carrying drivers working for New York’s summer kids programmes overturned on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx on Thursday morning, leaving three dozen adults injured. Authorities said the bus flipped on its side on a northbound exit ramp north of the Cross Bronx Expressway...
BRONX, NY

