NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of riding a bicycle and snatching cellphones right out of women's hands in Manhattan.He has struck at least five times, according to investigators.Each time, they said, he approached a woman from behind, grabbed her cellphone and rode away.The latest incidents happened on July 24, when police said he robbed two women.Surveillance video shows the man riding a bicycle with a red Grubhub bag attached.Police say the victims ages range from 21 to 32.No injuries were reported.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO