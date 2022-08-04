Read on www.qchron.com
Related
When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?
Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs
A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City
Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Footage shows UPS driver stumbling from heat while delivering packages in Arizona
Security doorbell camera captured the man staggering as temperatures soared over 100F
Suspect in McDonald's Fries Shooting Confesses to Unsolved Murder: Police
Witnesses said the altercation allegedly began over cold french fries and ended with an employee being shot in the neck.
New Jersey city councilwoman caught on video hitting a cyclist with her SUV and driving away
A New Jersey city councilwoman is facing calls to resign after she was caught on video hitting a bicyclist with her SUV earlier this month and then driving away. Councilwoman Amy DeGise was behind the wheel of a Nissan Rogue on July 19 around 8 a.m. in Jersey City when the SUV struck a biker at an intersection of Forrest Road, according to video footage of the incident shared by the mayor's office this week.
Man Sentenced to Prison for Pushing a Complete Stranger in Front of Oncoming NYC Subway Train
A man who pleaded guilty to pushing a woman in front of an oncoming New York City subway train has been sentenced to eight years behind bars. Aditya Vemulapati, 26, pushed the victim — a woman he did not know — in front of a train entering the Union Square station. Remarkably, she landed between the rails, and while several train cars passed over her, she survived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
NYC McDonald's worker reportedly shot over cold french fries has died, police say
The New York City McDonald’s employee who was reportedly shot in the neck following an argument over an order of cold french fries has died from his injuries, police confirmed to FOX Business on Friday. Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, was struck Monday outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the...
NYPD: Man on bike snatching cellphones from women around Manhattan
NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of riding a bicycle and snatching cellphones right out of women's hands in Manhattan.He has struck at least five times, according to investigators.Each time, they said, he approached a woman from behind, grabbed her cellphone and rode away.The latest incidents happened on July 24, when police said he robbed two women.Surveillance video shows the man riding a bicycle with a red Grubhub bag attached.Police say the victims ages range from 21 to 32.No injuries were reported.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Uber Eats driver thrown off bridge in road rage
An Uber Eats driver is lucky to be alive after being thrown off a bridge during an apparent road rage incident in Mexico. Video of the incident shared by multiple news outlets shows the Uber Eats motorbike driver getting into an altercation with a man and a woman before he is shoved off the bridge.
Suspects caught on video allegedly hit Bronx man with car, then robbed him
The New York Police Department released video Sunday morning that showed a man crossing the street in the Bronx when a car took a sharp turn, knocking him into the air, before the occupants allegedly robbed him. Police are now looking for the suspects, who they say robbed the pedestrian...
36 people injured after school bus overturns in the Bronx
A yellow school bus carrying drivers working for New York’s summer kids programmes overturned on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx on Thursday morning, leaving three dozen adults injured. Authorities said the bus flipped on its side on a northbound exit ramp north of the Cross Bronx Expressway...
Man Hit By Car On Long Island Expressway Now Charged With Murdering Girlfriend
Mark Small, who was hit by a car on the Long Island Expressway last week, has been charged in the murder of his girlfriend, Marivel Estevez. Police say he was fleeing the murder scene when he was struck. A New York man allegedly gunned down his girlfriend at her upscale...
Comments / 0