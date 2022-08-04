Read on www.qchron.com
STORRS — Donovan Clingan is used to dominating people on the basketball court. Being 7-foot-2 as a senior in high school did have its advantages. The 7-foot-2 center from Bristol credits practicing against teammate Adams Sanogo and a losing weight with helping make the transition from high school to college basketball easier.
The Summer Hoops Festival is an opportunity for dozens of players to hone their games with and against the best the state has to offer but it’s also a learning experience for the coaches. The Mid-Hudson select squad representing Section 9 this weekend at the Basketball Coaches Association of...
WALLKILL – It seems Jah-esa Stokes and Ketura Rutty have been connected at the hip for years now. The friends have played flag football together but the Pine Bush pair is more associated for their basketball prowess. They compete on the same AAU New York Lightning team and provided a welcomed youth infusion for the Pine Bush varsity, Stokes a sophomore and Rutty a freshman, last season.
Believe it or not the soccer season will begin for some schools later next week and some of them have hired new coaches. There have been several coaching changes among the local high schools with many big names moving and returning to the sidelines. Beloved coach leaves program in good...
For the last 10 Summers, the Basketball Coaches Association of New York has brought together regional teams from around the state to compete here in Binghamton for the Summer Hoops Festival. This weekend, both girls and boys from high school's around the Southern Tier joined forces to take on squads from the likes of Buffalo, Rochester, Suffolk and more.
