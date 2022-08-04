ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

UConn men's notebook: Freshman Clingan coming down to earth

STORRS — Donovan Clingan is used to dominating people on the basketball court. Being 7-foot-2 as a senior in high school did have its advantages. The 7-foot-2 center from Bristol credits practicing against teammate Adams Sanogo and a losing weight with helping make the transition from high school to college basketball easier.
BRISTOL, CT
Times Herald-Record

Girls basketball: Pine Bush duo bring youth, talent to BCANY team

WALLKILL – It seems Jah-esa Stokes and Ketura Rutty have been connected at the hip for years now. The friends have played flag football together but the Pine Bush pair is more associated for their basketball prowess. They compete on the same AAU New York Lightning team and provided a welcomed youth infusion for the Pine Bush varsity, Stokes a sophomore and Rutty a freshman, last season.
PINE BUSH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Southern Tier's HS Basketball Players Compete in Summer Hoops Festival

For the last 10 Summers, the Basketball Coaches Association of New York has brought together regional teams from around the state to compete here in Binghamton for the Summer Hoops Festival. This weekend, both girls and boys from high school's around the Southern Tier joined forces to take on squads from the likes of Buffalo, Rochester, Suffolk and more.
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy