NBA

Mercury, Sun honor Brittney Griner with emotional tribute after Russia prison sentence

By Ryan Young
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylN09_0h5PzJLx00
Court hearing of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, walks after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina - RC2RPV9E1P39

Just on the other side of the world, the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun came together for a touching, emotional tribute to Brittney Griner ahead of their game on Thursday night.

Both the Mercury and the Sun joined arms together at halfcourt at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut for 42 seconds, honoring Griner’s jersey number, while fans in attendance started chanting, “bring her home.”

on Thursday after she was found guilty of drug possession and drug smuggling with criminal intent. The Phoenix Mercury star has been in custody in the country since February, when officials said she had vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

The United States government has declared Griner a wrongfully detained citizen, and President Joe Biden described her sentence as “unacceptable.”

"I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates," Biden said before pledging to “work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue” to bring her home.

The United States has , who is also considered wrongfully detained. Specifics of that deal are not known.

"While we knew it was never the legal process that was going to bring our friend home, today's verdict is a sobering milestone in the 168-day nightmare being endured by our sister, BG," the Mercury said in a statement. "We remain heartbroken for her, as we have every day for nearly six months.

"We remain grateful to and confident in the public servants working every day to return her to her family and us. We remain faithful the administration will do what it takes to end her wrongful detention. We are inspired every day by BG's strength and we are steadfastly committed to keeping her top-of-mind publicly until she is safely back on American soil.

"We will not allow her to be forgotten. We are BG."

Comments / 22

Debra Williams
4d ago

next they will build a statue, hailing her a hero fighting for freedom. she will receive medals from POTUS and maybe a holiday in her name. completely forgetting that she committed a crime in Russia. very disturbing.

Reply
13
Kenneth Doran
4d ago

dont worry, you only have to worry about not dropping the soap 468 times as Russian prisoners are only allowed 1 shower per week...

Reply
8
Roar
3d ago

Off to jail your new cage is ready enjoy Russia you said you hate America ha ha ha you turned you back on America and we just turned our back on you ha ha ha

Reply
4
