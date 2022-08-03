The best costume shops in Singapore

Read on www.timeout.com
The best holiday villas in Singapore for a tropical staycation
If you've been dreaming about lounging around in a hammock while sipping on a fresh coconut in a villa, you're not alone. And even if you don't fancy leaving the country, there's no reason why you should put those tropical dreams on hold. Grab your closest friends and spend a weekend at these fancy holiday villas in Singapore and you'll be transported to the Maldives, Seminyak or Phuket in no time.
A video tribute to Singapore
It’s Singapore’s 57th birthday in just a few days, and we’re all proud of what our little nation has achieved over the years. Some things just come off as quintessentially Singaporean. From cycling around in Pulau Ubin to ordering up our hawker faves, there’s plenty to do in our little red dot.
The best beach clubs in Sentosa with unique cocktails
Here’s to basking in the sun with refreshing drinks. It’s been hot out lately, with the sun shining down on us and cloudless blue skies – now’s not the time to stay cooped at home. Instead, make the most of this fine weather by heading over to the best beach clubs in Singapore. Not only will we be lounging stylishly in beachside cabanas or enjoying stunning water views, but these five beach clubs are also the best watering holes to savour some of the more unique cocktails out there.
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
This small northern city has just been named the most beautiful in the world
You’d think that the most beautiful city in the world would be Paris, Kyoto or Florence, right? A random city in north-west England with one Aldi, four Greggs and around 79,645 people probably wouldn’t spring to mind. But according to good old science, the most beautiful city in...
Take a sneak peek at Roppongi Art Night 2022: 10m-tall Doraemon and more
It may be called Roppongi Art Night, but this highly anticipated art festival in central Tokyo runs for longer than you’d think. Scheduled for the long weekend from Saturday September 17 to Monday September 19, this neighbourhood-wide art extravaganza will feature roughly 100 events ranging from exhibitions and concerts to dance performances and talks. Many of these events will take place before and after as well as during the official programme dates, so there's a lot to see and do beyond those three days.
‘We’ve changed and so have restaurants’: the new rules of dining out in Australia
The question that we, as diners, don’t ask ourselves enough is, “Am I being unreasonable?”. Sadly, a lot of reliable, old-school restaurants are choosing to close rather than renew their leases. And can you blame them? Many of these owners are claiming burnout is the problem. And what burnout means is constantly putting their health at risk by working a public-facing role, while tackling rising food costs, rent hikes, irate customers, and a nation-wide labour shortage where hospitality has 52,000 roles to fill. These figures place hospitality as one of the top industries experiencing a labour crisis, next to healthcare. Demand for workers is at an all-time high.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Holidaymaker left fuming at £50 bill for 'undrinkable' lemonade
A furious tourist has hit out at a Greek restaurant which she claims charged her £50 for an 'undrinkable' lemonade. The British holidaymaker posted a seething review on TripAdvisor demanding to know: "on what planet is that acceptable". The poster, named as Charlotte, from Milton Keynes, lets the comments...
Uno is releasing a special deck designed by Takashi Murakami
Just when you thought your favourite card game couldn’t get any cooler, Uno teamed up with contemporary Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to create a limited-edition deck. This special set of cards belongs to Uno’s Artiste Series, which in the past has released designs featuring works by iconic artists including Jean-Michel Basquait, Keith Haring and Nina Chanel Abney.
Cafe Spaghetti
It’s always a good idea to have a backup plan. For sure if you’re dining without a reservation, but even if you’ve booked a table, an international superstar’s party could suddenly occupy half the space or a more typical visitor’s companion could arrive so inordinately late that it has a butterfly effect on the rest of the evening’s shift and even the lives of generations to come.
Win a copy of Love & Other Human Errors by Bethany Clift in this week’s Fabulous book competition
SET in London in the near future, this book is about Indiana, who has created an algorithm called TRU to find everybody’s The One. She pitches it to a company and finds herself blackmailed into trying it herself. Quirky, cute and surprising, add this to your bookcase immediately. 10...
Doja Cat Fans React to Her Buzzcut Hairstyle
Doja Cat cut her hair and shaved her eyebrows. As a result, some fans shared their support for the 'Need to Know' artist and her latest hairstyle.
lonelyplanet.com
This historic Melbourne prison has been transformed into a movie theater
The historic HM Prison Pentridge is set to become the latest home for movie-lovers in Melbourne, as it will reopen as a cinema in December, just in time for Christmas. The prison was first established in 1851 in the northern Melbourne suburb of Coburg, and it replaced the Melbourne Gaol as the main remand and reception prison for the metropolitan area. It officially closed in 1997, and a number of its heritage buildings are protected in the Victorian Heritage Register and are being integrated into a new community precinct.
The best affordable romantic getaways near NYC
Make your sweetheart swoon without breaking the bank when you book these affordable romantic getaways that are an easy trip from NYC. We get it: you want to spoil your sweetheart. But those big and romantic gestures for Valentine’s Day, important anniversary dates, and special occasions can cost a pretty penny. When you want to save some money but still impress the person that puts up with you, our cheap romantic getaways will make them swoon. Shake things up with a trip upstate to an antique shop, tour nearby wineries, or spend an afternoon at a luxurious castle without breaking the bank. These affordable romantic getaways prove that you don't need to drop all your dough to make your special someone feel extra special.
25 best Italian restaurants in Boston
We’ve got the best red sauce joints, fine dining and weeknight carb spots around. Boston arguably has one of the best Italian food scenes in the country between the cozy streets of the North End, the chic trattorias scattered around the South End and all the neighborhood spots your group chat swears by. We could sample different Italian cuisine every night without running out of options thanks to our red sauce stalwarts, vintage throwbacks, buzzy newbies, pizza parlors and innovative high-concept ventures. These are only the best to get you started and keep you coming back. ]
yankodesign.com
Top 10 camping designs for the ultimate summer glamping experience
After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. And with the summer season setting in, I’m definitely in the mood to soak up some sun! And, camping could be a great outdoor activity! Although camping does have a few downsides too! I mean, you have to get down and dirty, live life on the road and tackle the moodiness of the elements. In such a scenario, having a set of trustworthy and handy camping products can make a world of difference! Having the right products by your side can make your life much easier during those crucial moments. From a portable lamp that is suitable for camping trips and your work desk to this pop-up tent that attaches to your car in only 5 minutes– we’ve curated some fun and functional camping designs for you. Enjoy!
Italian makeover: the Brisbane bottle shops evolving into wine bars
It’s late Friday afternoon in suburban Brisbane – about the hour when “day drinking” ticks over to the more respectable “knock off” drinks. We’re sitting at a communal table enjoying a glass of wine with strangers while an upbeat playlist meanders through decades and genres. We’re not in a bar, a pub or even a restaurant. Rather, we’re in a store. More specifically, a wine store.
International Business Times
Chinese Tourist Hot Spot Sanya Imposes COVID Lockdown
The southern Chinese resort city of Sanya imposed a lockdown on Saturday and restricted transport links to try to stem a COVID-19 outbreak that comes as some 80,000 visitors were enjoying its beaches at peak season. The curbs came into force at 6 a.m. (2200 GMT) after authorities said the...
They are drinking this New England gin at Kate Middleton’s favorite hotel
The Anglo-American relationship has always been close. This “special relationship,” as Churchill called it, has garnered so much over the past century. First as allies, then as friends and now as business partners. In 2019 a local spirits entrepreneur Adam von Gootkin from Connecticut teamed up with the Earl of Carnarvon of Highclere Castle in Newbury, England to create Highclere Castle Gin.
Japan’s Pokemon manhole covers are now available as collectibles
From Tokyo to Hokkaido, Pokémon manhole covers, also known as Pokéfuta, have been popping up all over the country. However, it can be quite a trek to see all the Pokéfuta scattered across multiple prefectures. To save you some time, you can now collect special merchandise featuring Pokéfuta at Village Vanguard stores.
