ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

The Most Unusual/Greatest Live Music You’ll Ever See In Rochester

By James Rabe
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Huge Concert Coming to Thursdays Downtown this Week

There have been some great performances at Thursdays Downtown so far this summer. But this week I'd say Rochester, Minnesota is welcoming the biggest guest of the 2022 Thursdays Downtown season. I predict it will be pretty packed this Thursday. You may already know them or maybe you heard about...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Down By The Riverside Concert In Rochester Canceled

I hate to be the one to tell you sad news today, but unfortunately, I've got some for Rochester, Minnesota. And yes, it involves a free outdoor concert. Down By The Riverside Concert Canceled for August 7th in Rochester, Minnesota. I honestly am bummed and wish that I could make...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Entertainment
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Y-105FM

Rochester, Southeast MN and Iowa See Soggy Weekend

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A soggy weekend prompted flood watches in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota. The Rochester flood watch was allowed to expire Monday morning. The Rochester International Airport saw showers and thunderstorms bring 1.99 inches of rain Saturday and 0.89 inches Sunday, according to NOAA data. The National...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Attractive Rochester Home Has 6 Tantalizing Places To Pee!

Checking out this Pill Hill home in Rochester, Minnesota, (about a block away from the Hiway 52 Frontage Road) I had to back up and start counting the bathrooms. Total Count: 06. SIX, that's two full baths and 4 (yes, FOUR) partials. If I did my math correctly, you're never more than a hundred or so feet away from a place to hold an important meeting.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester

Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bjork
Person
Björk
Y-105FM

New Boutique Now Open at Apache Mall in Rochester

A trendy new boutique for men and women just opened in Rochester, Minnesota at the Apache Mall and the clothes are super cute!. New Store Just Opened at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota!. Next time you are out walking around at the Apache Mall, you may notice a brand...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tomorrow is an election day in Minnesota. Primary elections are being held in statewide and local races for the elected positions that will appear on the November ballot. Locally, Rochester area voters are being asked to narrow the field of candidates for Congress in the First District, along with positions on the Rochester School Board, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, the Rochester City Council, and for Mayor of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Live Music#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Art World#Contemporary Art#The Kahler Ramp
Y-105FM

Expect a Miracle – No Rain For Saturday’s Epic Car Show

Help save lives while checking out the 2nd Annual Gift of Life Transplant House Car Show, this Saturday, August 6, 2022!. The Gift of Life Transplant House, on 2nd Street in Rochester, Minnesota is a place for people involved with transplants at the Mayo Clinic to rest, recover, and be supported. Two homes, across the street from each other provide transplant patients and their caregivers with high-quality, affordable accommodations in a supportive, home-like environment. (Source)
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

You Know What? Today’s The Perfect Day To Try New Eatery In Lanesboro

Back in February, I wrote a story about a Lanesboro ice cream shop that was for sale... ...Labelle's, at 111 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro is for sale. The asking price: $239,900. According to the real estate description, "Owner has long time success of running a business in this location since 1997." (Read More: Lanesboro, Minnesota, Ice Cream Shop For Sale)
LANESBORO, MN
Y-105FM

Over 800 People In Crisis Served at Rochester’s New Crisis Center

In its first year of operation, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) in Rochester has served over 800 people. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new mental health crisis center in Rochester. The Southeast Regional Crisis Center...is designed to provide 24/7 care for people experiencing a mental...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Popular Fall Item Just Spotted At Target Stores in Minnesota

I know it is about 90+ degrees outside in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa has some nasty heat advisory for tomorrow, but I'm going to interrupt your sweat session to let you know it is time to bust out the buffalo plaid flannel. I know the calendar just turned to August but according to the items I just spotted at Target in Rochester, Minnesota, fall is here.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
Y-105FM

Rochester Area Included in Flood Watch Through Sunday Morning

..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...*. WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.*. WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Plea Deal For Former Rochester Athletic Club Employee

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, a former employee of the Rochester Athletic Club entered into a plea agreement involving allegations of criminal sexual conduct. 39-year-old Bradley Dorsher, who now lives in Brandon Minnesota, today admitted to a fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Warrant Issued for Fugitive After Incident at Rochester School

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Minneapolis man accused of having a gun in the parking lot of a Rochester middle school. The criminal complaint says a woman in northwest Rochester reported that 22-year-old Jovan Soto also assaulted her on...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy