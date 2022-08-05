Cat Returned To Indiana Shelter After Owner Sadly Falls Ill is Hoping for Another Chance of Finding Forever Home

Read on womiowensboro.com
Turn His Frown Upside Down – Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Some TLC
This week's pet from It Takes a Village is a special fella who needs a special home to love him. Let me introduce you to INDY. INDY is a 6-year-old male mixed breed, possibly a terrier or beagle mix, and he weighs about 30 pounds. INDY previously lived with both cats and dogs, and you can probably tell from the picture above that he doesn't look very comfortable at the shelter. The fact is, INDY is scared and shy. He barks sometimes when he gets scared, and that, in turn, scares off some people. So, we just encourage you to give INDY a chance..
PETS・
Packed Kentucky Animal Shelter Offering Free Cat & Kitten Adoptions in August [PHOTOS]
Cat people this is for you. The Daviess County Animal Shelter is packed with kitties and they need the help of the community. The unfortunate reality of not spaying or neutering your cat means there will be lots of kitty cats running around town without a family or anywhere to go. A lot of these cats end up at a shelter. Many times the shelters are so full they don't have the room to house these innocent fur balls. What happens is unthinkable if they are not adopted.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
Watch Funny Kentucky Dog Bunny Hop His Way to the Top of the Stairs [VIDEO]
I have to admit that, the older I get, the stairs become more of a problem. The bones, joints, and muscles just don't prance as fast up, or down, the stairs as they used to. Things move a little slower these days. Plus, we both have short legs that have to do twice the work.
