Read on kilj.com
Related
kilj.com
Hoot Wilson (final arrangements)
William John “Hoot” Wilson, 57, of Mount Pleasant, died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his home. He was born in Burlington, Iowa on July 6, 1965 to William C. and Linda J. McCleeary Wilson. He was a 1984 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and a member of the Mount Pleasant First United Methodist Church, where he married Jodi Lynn O’Neill on December 22, 1990.
kilj.com
John Clark Schlatter
John Clark Schlatter, 69, of Hopkins, MN peacefully passed away on Thursday February 10, 2022 at Emerald Crest Memory Care, surrounded by his loved ones. John Clark Schlatter was born on January 24, 1953 in Mt Pleasant IA to Glenn and Jeanette (Zickefoose) Schlatter. John was a member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant and graduated from Mt Pleasant High School in 1972. After working for a year for the Mt Pleasant Newspaper he joined the Navy. He was stationed at the San Diego Naval base and proudly served his country for four years. Following his honorary discharge he remained in San Diego working for a printing company for the next 16 years. In 1988 he married Lori Moyle from LaCrosse, WI. They made their home in San Diego and their family became complete when their son, Nathan Timothy was born in 1991. In 1999, John packed up his family and they moved to the Twin Cities and settled in Hopkins, MN. John found his nitch in driving shuttle for various hotels in the area. He especially liked driving the airline pilots and hearing about their adventures.
kilj.com
Dorothy M. Halm
Dorothy M. Halm, 82, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by family. Friends may call on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, the casket will remain closed per Dorothy’s wishes. The family will not be present. Private family services will be held and burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.
kilj.com
Richard Eugene Elefson
Richard Eugene Elefson, 86, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Columbus Regional Health in Columbus, Indiana. Richard was born September 6, 1935, in Osage, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Josephine (Pullen) Elefson. He received his bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Iowa. On June 23, 1957, Richard was united in marriage to Beverley Mills in Washington, Iowa. He worked as a realtor for more than 60 years, and was a member of the Methodist Church as well as the National Association of Realtors. Richard served his community as a city council member and mayor of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. He was an avid reader and enjoyed researching genealogy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kilj.com
Inaugural Women in Ag Farm Crawl in Washington, Henry Counties
WASHINGTON, Iowa – The inaugural Women in Ag Farm Crawl is set for Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Washington County and the Washington County Women in Agriculture Advisory Board are planning the event. The farm crawl will feature...
kilj.com
Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association to Hold Open House and Field Day Ribbon cutting on new research farm facility
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Iowa – Farmers and farm businesses in southeastern Iowa are invited to join the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach on Sept. 8 at the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm for an open house and ribbon cutting for their new Research and Learning Center building and to celebrate the Southeast Research Farm’s 35th anniversary. The event will start at noon with a complimentary lunch, which will include hamburgers grilled by the Washington County Cattlemen.
kilj.com
LCHD Announces HRSA Grant Award
Lee County Health Department (LCHD) received notice from the Department of Health and Human Services they have received a $547,302 HRSA (Health Resources & Services Administration) federal grant. With this Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program grant LCHD will partner with Southeastern Community College (SCC), Blessing Health Keokuk, and Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center to develop a Southeast Iowa Public Health Academic Training Program. This program will focus on creating cross-training opportunities for new and existing healthcare personnel to learn principles of community health work, community resources, and public health concepts. This program will be able to assist health care staff in referring to appropriate resources to better patient’s health.
Comments / 0