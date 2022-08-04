Four-star CB Jordan Matthews breaks down his top three schools

Four-star defensive back Jordan Matthews is set to announce his college decision on Aug. 15.

The Baton Rouge product released a top three of Michigan, Tennessee and Texas. Matthews took visits to each schools throughout the summer months and is ready to pick his future home.

Matthews is as listed the No. 15 cornerback prospect in the nation and the No. 139 overall player in the 2023 cycle according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Texas is trending for the talented defensive back. Two 247Sports crystal ball projections and multiple On3 RPM picks are entered in favor of the Longhorns.

The State of Louisiana has been kind to Texas in this recruiting cycle. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning and five-star defensive back Derek Williams are already committed to the Horns. Adding Matthews would mark another elite prospect from Louisiana for Steve Sarkisian and company.

Matthews spoke with On3 Sports about what stands out about each of his final three schools.

Michigan

Syndication: USA TODAY

“It’s a little far from home, but I’m open to any school where I can accomplish my goals and get to the next level and be in the business side. Michigan is one of the ones with great brand, great athletics and great education.”

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

“It was definitely great for me to see for the first time,” he told On3. “It was wild. I didn’t expect that much out of Tennessee, to be honest, but they had a lasting impression on me. They’ve actually been with me for a while.”

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports