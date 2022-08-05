Washington ranked 10th-best state in nation for health care quality

Read on www.ncwlife.com
Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
Kent pulls ahead of Herrera Beutler in latest batch of 3rd District results
Republican Joe Kent took a 960-vote lead over Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in ballot returns on Monday, placing him in a likelier spot to advance to the general election for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. On Monday evening, Kent had 47,623 votes, or 22.79 percent of the 208,993 votes tallied...
Washington State Auditor finds 61 areas of concern in $37B of federal funding
(The Center Square) – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The 1,083-page report covers...
Montana National Guard soldiers getting ready to deploy overseas
BELGRADE, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is called on to keep our state and our country safe. Today, August 8, in Belgrade, a deployment ceremony was held as guardsmen prepare to deploy. The Montana National Guard 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion is getting ready to head to Texas for training...
Chelan residents killed in motorcycle crash off Lake Chelan
Two Chelan residents were killed when the motorcycle they were riding struck a guardrail while swerving to avoid a cougar Saturday night three miles south of Lake Chelan State Park. According to the Washington State Patrol, 69-year old James Desmarias and 66-year old Anita Desmarias were travelling southbound on South...
