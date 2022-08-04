ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move

Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
Should You Water Your Plants with a Banana Peel?

Bananas may be a nearly perfect food with their handy packaging and versatility, but they generate a lot of waste. More than one-third of a banana’s weight is in the peel. Wouldn’t it be great to get something beneficial out of it?. It’s not a far-fetched idea. Banana...
Burned forest now a landscape abuzz with bees and flowers

When the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley in 2020, burning 70,000 acres, it created a blank canvas of sorts. Amid the fire's blackened landscape, UO ecologist Lauren Ponisio saw an opportunity to establish pollinators, specifically bees, in the burned forest. Last fall, she and her graduate...
Six new species of miniature frog discovered in Mexico

Six new species of miniature frogs have been discovered in the forests of Mexico. The species are so tiny that they fit on top of a British 50p coin with lots of room to spare. They are among the smallest frogs in the world and are no larger than 15...
7 Common Garden Pests and How to Get Rid of Them

Whether you’re an avid gardener or a world-class hammock lounger, there are tons of insects and larger animals that you don’t want hanging out with you in your backyard vegetable garden. From painful bites to ravaged produce, the havoc slugs, ants, and aphids can cause is often irreparable, so it’s important to identify the buggers and get rid of them.
Hershey to kiddies: Don't be scared about Halloween candy shortage

Things are looking up for candy lovers who feared they'd be boo-hooing this Halloween after hearing about a potential sweets shortage. Hershey, the makers of Kit Kat Bars, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Twizzlers, said last week there would likely be a shortage of candy for the holidays, including Halloween. It blamed global supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine, which has slowed supplies of cocoa and oil used in food. ...
Plant Lovers' Almanac: Dog days of summer are a challenging time for gardeners

We are in the middle of the "dog days" of summer, usually thought of as July 3 to Aug. 11 — and the most oppressive heat of the year. The term refers to the days of the year when the Dog Star, Sirius, rises and sets around the same time as the sun, according to the Farmers' Almanac. Because the Dog Star is the brightest star visible on Earth, ancient Romans believed it gave off enough heat to combine with the sun’s heat during those sweltering summer days.
Gophers Are the Only Non-Human Mammals That Farm

Humans aren’t the only farmers in the animal kingdom. Pocket gophers live underground, creating and inhabiting an elaborate tunnel system. But while they’re making and moving through this subterranean labyrinth, they are also tending fields of roots. Researchers who have studied the animals say that makes the rodents the only non-human mammal that farms for a living.
Inside the lab creating human eggs from scratch

IVG – it might sound like science fiction, but someday, we may be able to take human skin cells and turn them into a viable human egg. This technology would allow for same-sex couples and those struggling with infertility to easily have biological children of their own. Here’s the...
Discover the wild beauty of Lang Son Vietnam in 2022

Lang Son is mostly recognized as a gateway for border trade with China, but the province also boasts amazingly beautiful landscapes as seen in aerial pictures of Yen Thinh Commune. Covering an area of over 5,000 hectares, Yen Thinh, about 18 km from the downtown area of Huu Lung District,...
