Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
What does poison hemlock look like? How to spot one of America's deadliest plants
Be ready to identify poison hemlock, one of North America's "deadliest" plants, which boasts beautiful white flowers and grows throughout the U.S.
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
dailyphew.com
A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move
Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
Should You Water Your Plants with a Banana Peel?
Bananas may be a nearly perfect food with their handy packaging and versatility, but they generate a lot of waste. More than one-third of a banana’s weight is in the peel. Wouldn’t it be great to get something beneficial out of it?. It’s not a far-fetched idea. Banana...
Phys.org
Burned forest now a landscape abuzz with bees and flowers
When the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley in 2020, burning 70,000 acres, it created a blank canvas of sorts. Amid the fire's blackened landscape, UO ecologist Lauren Ponisio saw an opportunity to establish pollinators, specifically bees, in the burned forest. Last fall, she and her graduate...
BBC
Six new species of miniature frog discovered in Mexico
Six new species of miniature frogs have been discovered in the forests of Mexico. The species are so tiny that they fit on top of a British 50p coin with lots of room to spare. They are among the smallest frogs in the world and are no larger than 15...
architecturaldigest.com
7 Common Garden Pests and How to Get Rid of Them
Whether you’re an avid gardener or a world-class hammock lounger, there are tons of insects and larger animals that you don’t want hanging out with you in your backyard vegetable garden. From painful bites to ravaged produce, the havoc slugs, ants, and aphids can cause is often irreparable, so it’s important to identify the buggers and get rid of them.
Twins have wild time in parade at Twins Days Festival, themed 'Welcome 2 the Jungle'
Scores of tigers, elephants, monkeys, tropical birds and even dinosaurs invaded Twinsburg on Saturday. With them were dozens of explorers and safari guides to keep them in check. Sort of. Most of them came two by two, and there was even an ark ready. Many of those attending this year's Twins Days Festival embraced...
Hershey to kiddies: Don't be scared about Halloween candy shortage
Things are looking up for candy lovers who feared they'd be boo-hooing this Halloween after hearing about a potential sweets shortage. Hershey, the makers of Kit Kat Bars, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Twizzlers, said last week there would likely be a shortage of candy for the holidays, including Halloween. It blamed global supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine, which has slowed supplies of cocoa and oil used in food. ...
Plant Lovers' Almanac: Dog days of summer are a challenging time for gardeners
We are in the middle of the "dog days" of summer, usually thought of as July 3 to Aug. 11 — and the most oppressive heat of the year. The term refers to the days of the year when the Dog Star, Sirius, rises and sets around the same time as the sun, according to the Farmers' Almanac. Because the Dog Star is the brightest star visible on Earth, ancient Romans believed it gave off enough heat to combine with the sun’s heat during those sweltering summer days.
Tree Hugger
Gophers Are the Only Non-Human Mammals That Farm
Humans aren’t the only farmers in the animal kingdom. Pocket gophers live underground, creating and inhabiting an elaborate tunnel system. But while they’re making and moving through this subterranean labyrinth, they are also tending fields of roots. Researchers who have studied the animals say that makes the rodents the only non-human mammal that farms for a living.
A centuries-old horse tooth might be the last piece in the genetic puzzle of Assateague's horses
The unexpected discovery of a 16th-century horse tooth in modern-day Haiti has provided credence for an age-old folk story about the origin of feral horses on an island off Maryland and Virginia.
Freethink
Inside the lab creating human eggs from scratch
IVG – it might sound like science fiction, but someday, we may be able to take human skin cells and turn them into a viable human egg. This technology would allow for same-sex couples and those struggling with infertility to easily have biological children of their own. Here’s the...
travelyourway.net
Discover the wild beauty of Lang Son Vietnam in 2022
Lang Son is mostly recognized as a gateway for border trade with China, but the province also boasts amazingly beautiful landscapes as seen in aerial pictures of Yen Thinh Commune. Covering an area of over 5,000 hectares, Yen Thinh, about 18 km from the downtown area of Huu Lung District,...
