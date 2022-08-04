We are in the middle of the "dog days" of summer, usually thought of as July 3 to Aug. 11 — and the most oppressive heat of the year. The term refers to the days of the year when the Dog Star, Sirius, rises and sets around the same time as the sun, according to the Farmers' Almanac. Because the Dog Star is the brightest star visible on Earth, ancient Romans believed it gave off enough heat to combine with the sun’s heat during those sweltering summer days.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO