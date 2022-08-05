Read on www.massdevice.com
Related
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Emerson Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights
Emerson Electric EMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Emerson Electric beat estimated earnings by 6.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $308.00 million from the same...
IAA: Q2 Earnings Insights
IAA IAA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IAA beat estimated earnings by 8.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $75.20 million from the same period last...
Recap: ChannelAdvisor Q2 Earnings
ChannelAdvisor ECOM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChannelAdvisor beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $1.26 million from the same period last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ingredion Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Ingredion Inc INGR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16% year-on-year to $2.04 billion, beating the consensus of $1.91 billion. Sales in North America increased 20% Y/Y to $1.3 billion, South America rose 8% to $290 million, Asia-Pacific grew 11% to $275 million, and EMEA climbed 10% to $195 million.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August
July was a good month for stocks, and August could be too as solid earnings roll in.
via.news
Tilray Stock 10.77% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tilray (TLRY) rising 10.77% to $4.32 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for Tilray is 38605300, 51.75% above its average volume of 25438500. Tilray’s last close was $3.90, 89.88% under its 52-week high of...
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Leads Again as Tesla Stock Pops
Investors sifted through a busy news cycle on Thursday and decided they liked what they saw, with stocks ending higher for a third straight day. Things got started early this morning on word that the European Central Bank (ECB) lifted interest rates by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points (a basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point). The rate hike marks the first for the ECB in 11 years, and comes as the central bank attempts to battle sizzling inflation and slowing economic growth across the eurozone.
Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings
SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
NASDAQ
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Beat
Biohaven Pharmaceutical BHVN incurred a loss of $6.21 per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79. The company had reported a loss of $3.23 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted loss (excluding non-cash stock-based compensation and a few other non-cash expenses) in the second...
NASDAQ
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y
Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
Argo Group International Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 22.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was down $16.00...
NASDAQ
Inogen (INGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Inogen, Inc. INGN incurred an adjusted loss per share of 2 cents for second-quarter 2022, against the adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 8 cents in the year-ago period. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents per share. Our projection of adjusted...
Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings
Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Luminar Technologies Q2 Earnings
Luminar Technologies LAZR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luminar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $3.62 million from the same...
Recap: Alto Ingredients Q2 Earnings
Alto Ingredients ALTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alto Ingredients beat estimated earnings by 222.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $64.08 million from the same...
Comments / 0