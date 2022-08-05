Vavra's MLB career off to memorable start

Terrin Vavra’s career in the major leagues may be just over a week old, but the Menomonie native already seems to fit right in at baseball’s highest level.

Vavra has been an immediate contributor since the Baltimore Orioles called him up to the majors on July 26. The 25-year-old infielder has three hits in his first nine at-bats, and drove in the go-ahead run with a double in Wednesday’s 6-3 win over Texas. It was his first RBI with Baltimore.