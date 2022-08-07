ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

DeWitte wins Hawkins County Mayor race, two new school board members elected

By By Jeff Bobo Editor
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvdJs_0h5PhKau00

Mark DeWitte will be Hawkins County’s new mayor, winning Thursday’s county general election with 73 percent of the vote over Independent David Bailey.

There will also be two new members of the Hawkins County Board of Education, and the three county commission incumbents in Districts 1 and 2 were re-elected.

DeWitte, who is currently a county commissioner and Rogersville alderman, received 2,995 votes, nearly tripling Bailey’s 1,090.

”It’s been right at a year of work that’s come to an end this evening,” DeWitte told the Review. “Lots of miles traveled and many events later I want to thank God who’s always been so good to me during this time. Thanks also to my wife Ann who’s been right by my side the whole time along with my daughter Sarah, my campaign warriors Roger and Tammy Manis who have been invaluable in their assistance, and everyone who encouraged me to run and has helped and supported me along the way.”

DeWitte added, “Thanks to not only my opponents but to everyone who has put their lives on hold to run for public office in Hawkins County. It takes a lot of effort. I hope the county citizens will support us as we move forward. Now we can move on to the next task of working with the commission and other office holders to do our best to make sure Hawkins County moves in the right direction over the next four years. I’ve promised only to do the job to the best of my ability, and that’s what I’m going to do beginning September 1.”

The County Mayor is just one of six contested races in Hawkins County’s General Election today.

In the Property Assessor race GOP nominee Michael Gillespie received 3,088 votes, ahead of write in candidate Chuck Smith with 541.

”I would like to thank each and everyone for their votes and support,” Gillespie said. “I’m ready to begin this next chapter in my life serving the citizens of Hawkins County.”

Other Aug. 4 contested races

District 1 County Commission (2 winners): Republican nominees John Gibson (190 votes) and incumbent Syble Vaughan-Trent (170) defeated Independent Mindy Fleishour (116).

”I want to thank everyone who came out and voted,” said Gibson, who is also a Mount Carmel alderman. “I appreciate your support and will work to make sure District 1 is represented in Rogersville to the best of my ability. It’s also important to me to make information open, transparent, and accessible to keep our district informed and I will work to utilize social media to make information available to everyone. There is plenty of work to be done, but I firmly believe Hawkins County is full of opportunities. I look forward to working with the new Mayor and the Commission to better our county.

District 2 County Commissioner (2 winners): Republican nominees Jeff Barrett (352) and Tom Kern (300), both of whom are incumbents, defeated Democrat nominee George Sailata (108).

“Thank you so much to the people of the second district for re-electing me to my 4th term in office,” Barrett said. “It is an honor to serve them. I look forward to working with the new Commissioners. I think we have a good group of Commissioners on board that will be able to work together for the betterment of Hawkins County.”

Barrett added, “Congratulations to everyone on running a clean race and I look forward to working with Mayor elect Mark Dewitt and my fellow Commissioners.”

District 4 School Board: Republican nominee Hannah Winegar (405) defeated incumbent Independent Tecky Hicks (311).

”I’m humbled and thankful,” said Winegar, who is an outgoing one-term county commissioner. “I’m excited to work with Director Hixson and the rest of the Board to make our school system even better. I hope that I prove to be an asset in this new role and that the voters are pleased with their choice. I love Hawkins County and its people and I’m excited to serve my county for another 4 years.”

District 7 School Board: Republican nominee Alina Gorlova (317) defeated incumbent Democrat nominee Judy Trent (298).

”I am deeply honored and humbled by the confidence that the people of my community have placed in me to represent them on the school board,” Gorlova said. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the wonderful men and women who have supported me in my campaign, encouraged me, and came out to vote for me yesterday. I will work hard to be a worthy representative of the people in my district.”

Voter turnout for Thursday’s county general election was very light with only 4,335 votes cast overall from among Hawkins County’s 35,505 registered voters. That’s only 12.21 percent voter turnout.

Comments / 1

Related
Johnson City Press

New Hawkins County mayor discusses his goals

ROGERSVILLE — The new mayor of Hawkins County, Mark DeWitte, discussed the things he wants to do in his first term as mayor. DeWitte beat out a total of seven other candidates over the course of the election. He said he is thankful for the people who supported him while he was campaigning.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden

WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
WISE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Carmel, TN
City
Hixson, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Elections
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Hawkins County, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Government
City
Rogersville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Johnson City Press

Half of the next Carter County Commission will be new members

ELIZABETHTON — There has been a revolution in Carter County government. There wasn’t any violence, or even a political disagreement, but the fact is that half of the Carter County Commission is going to be replaced next month. All 24 seats on the commission were up for election during the current election cycle and only 12 of the commissioners will be going on to another term.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA business leaders support public camping ban

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council will decide on second and final reading if an ordinance to ban many forms of public camping will become law Tuesday night. The ordinance would make camping on public streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public rights of way a Class 4 misdemeanor. The council passed the […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
David Bailey
Person
Jeff Barrett
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky

POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport City Schools accepting applications for Insight KCS

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Insight KCS. In its ninth year, the program is an opportunity for 10 to 15 area residents to learn more about the inner workings of all KCS educational and functional operations. Insight KCS is an initiative...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Final voting results from Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Mayor#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local
supertalk929.com

Local Expected To Be Named Next President Of NESCC

The Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development and resident of Kingsport, Jeff McCord is expected to be recommended as the next President of NESCC Monday by the Tennessee Board of Regents. McCord, who was instrumental in the development of the Regional Center For Advanced Manufacturing in Kingsport’s Academic Village is expected to be recommended for the job by Chancellor Flora Tydings in a meeting Monday. If approved, McCord would take over as President in the fall.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Joe Grandy narrowly re-elected in Washington County mayoral race

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County voters have granted Joe Grandy a second term as county mayor.  After securing the Republican nomination in May, the incumbent Republican defeated independent candidate James Reeves by just 141 votes in the county general election. Tensions between the two candidates recently escalated after Reeves claimed that Grandy “and his […]
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WJHL

Patty Woodby elected mayor of Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Patty Woodby will continue to serve as Carter County’s mayor. Voters chose Woodby over two independent candidates, awarding her 62% of the vote compared to 23% for Leon Humphrey and 14% for Devon Buck. The county commission appointed Woodby to serve the remainder of Mayor Rusty Barnett’s term in November 2020 […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Mining collapse creates huge hole near Knox County home

MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County family is uncertain about how to deal with a huge hole that opened up on their property in Mascot. The state says the large hole is the result of a mine collapse and the failure of an underground mine room. Both Savannah...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
1K+
Followers
790
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy