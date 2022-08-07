DeWitte wins Hawkins County Mayor race, two new school board members elected

Mark DeWitte will be Hawkins County’s new mayor, winning Thursday’s county general election with 73 percent of the vote over Independent David Bailey.

There will also be two new members of the Hawkins County Board of Education, and the three county commission incumbents in Districts 1 and 2 were re-elected.

DeWitte, who is currently a county commissioner and Rogersville alderman, received 2,995 votes, nearly tripling Bailey’s 1,090.

”It’s been right at a year of work that’s come to an end this evening,” DeWitte told the Review. “Lots of miles traveled and many events later I want to thank God who’s always been so good to me during this time. Thanks also to my wife Ann who’s been right by my side the whole time along with my daughter Sarah, my campaign warriors Roger and Tammy Manis who have been invaluable in their assistance, and everyone who encouraged me to run and has helped and supported me along the way.”

DeWitte added, “Thanks to not only my opponents but to everyone who has put their lives on hold to run for public office in Hawkins County. It takes a lot of effort. I hope the county citizens will support us as we move forward. Now we can move on to the next task of working with the commission and other office holders to do our best to make sure Hawkins County moves in the right direction over the next four years. I’ve promised only to do the job to the best of my ability, and that’s what I’m going to do beginning September 1.”

The County Mayor is just one of six contested races in Hawkins County’s General Election today.

In the Property Assessor race GOP nominee Michael Gillespie received 3,088 votes, ahead of write in candidate Chuck Smith with 541.

”I would like to thank each and everyone for their votes and support,” Gillespie said. “I’m ready to begin this next chapter in my life serving the citizens of Hawkins County.”

Other Aug. 4 contested races

District 1 County Commission (2 winners): Republican nominees John Gibson (190 votes) and incumbent Syble Vaughan-Trent (170) defeated Independent Mindy Fleishour (116).

”I want to thank everyone who came out and voted,” said Gibson, who is also a Mount Carmel alderman. “I appreciate your support and will work to make sure District 1 is represented in Rogersville to the best of my ability. It’s also important to me to make information open, transparent, and accessible to keep our district informed and I will work to utilize social media to make information available to everyone. There is plenty of work to be done, but I firmly believe Hawkins County is full of opportunities. I look forward to working with the new Mayor and the Commission to better our county.

District 2 County Commissioner (2 winners): Republican nominees Jeff Barrett (352) and Tom Kern (300), both of whom are incumbents, defeated Democrat nominee George Sailata (108).

“Thank you so much to the people of the second district for re-electing me to my 4th term in office,” Barrett said. “It is an honor to serve them. I look forward to working with the new Commissioners. I think we have a good group of Commissioners on board that will be able to work together for the betterment of Hawkins County.”

Barrett added, “Congratulations to everyone on running a clean race and I look forward to working with Mayor elect Mark Dewitt and my fellow Commissioners.”

District 4 School Board: Republican nominee Hannah Winegar (405) defeated incumbent Independent Tecky Hicks (311).

”I’m humbled and thankful,” said Winegar, who is an outgoing one-term county commissioner. “I’m excited to work with Director Hixson and the rest of the Board to make our school system even better. I hope that I prove to be an asset in this new role and that the voters are pleased with their choice. I love Hawkins County and its people and I’m excited to serve my county for another 4 years.”

District 7 School Board: Republican nominee Alina Gorlova (317) defeated incumbent Democrat nominee Judy Trent (298).

”I am deeply honored and humbled by the confidence that the people of my community have placed in me to represent them on the school board,” Gorlova said. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the wonderful men and women who have supported me in my campaign, encouraged me, and came out to vote for me yesterday. I will work hard to be a worthy representative of the people in my district.”

Voter turnout for Thursday’s county general election was very light with only 4,335 votes cast overall from among Hawkins County’s 35,505 registered voters. That’s only 12.21 percent voter turnout.