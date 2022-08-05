Read on cincinnati.momcollective.com
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
How To Wean Your Toddler Off Their Baby Bottle
It’s not surprising that your toddler is so attached to their baby bottle. After all, it makes the hunger go away. And if they’re drinking it at night, not only is the nourishment soothing, but the sucking is too. But there are health concerns with kids older than...
Parents enraged when school bully cuts off their daughter’s hair during class
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid, especially in elementary school, I was bullied constantly.
Grade School Principal forced student to play with a bully
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Some people were lucky enough to go to the same school system all through school; I am not one of those people. I went to 22 schools before I graduated from high school. My father was somewhat nomadic, and his job required that we frequently move until I was in high school.
Slate
Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
Woman welcomes 10 kids after miscarriages: "My highest meaning is being a mom"
A woman once believed she wouldn't get the chance to raise a big family as she'd always dreamed. Even though her dream of motherhood came with many trials, and there were times when she felt lost, she has since been blessed with ten kids.
Expectant Couple Wants ‘Grandpa’ to Raise Their Newborn
As the world changes, so too do the roles of parents. In the past, it was common for grandparents to play a large role in child-rearing, often living in close proximity to their children and helping to care for their grandchildren. However, as families have become more dispersed and grandparents have begun to enter retirement, this arrangement is no longer possible for many families.
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
momcollective.com
Staying Connected as a Family When You Have Teens
Every year, my husband and I discuss goals we individually want to achieve with our children (who are now tweens and teens). These goals are focused on what we want to teach them or learn together with them, but ultimately the goal is connection. Last year, the yearly “me” goal...
momcollective.com
Thoughts from an Exhausted Mom
My name is Mary, and I am an exhausted mom. In fact, I’ve been putting off writing this post about mom exhaustion because, get this, I’m exhausted. It seems like one of the universal experiences of motherhood is exhaustion. Aren’t we all though? Sure, there may be days...
Mastering Kangaroo Care, The Baby Bonding Technique Taking Off With Dads
It typically doesn’t take long for a newborn to find itself in their mother’s arms and up against her chest after birth. The benefits of babies receiving skin-to-skin contact — or kangaroo care, as it’s often called — are widely recognized by medical organizations, including The World Health Organization, American Academy of Pediatrics, and Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine. Most studies (reasonably) focus on mothers providing kangaroo care, and the data regarding dads is far more limited.
When you don't fit in
We all would like to be able to have a large friend group, move in and out of any social group, and be ready with witty conversation in any situation, but many of us are socially awkward, anxious, people pleasers who are afraid of saying the wrong thing to the wrong person, or not saying anything at all, and hoping to be as invisible as possible.
Are You Speaking the Same Love Language?
Saying I love you is easy, but the language of love is made up of more than those three little — but powerful — words. If only it were that simple! For our relationships to thrive, we have to be able to communicate how we want to be loved and, at the same time, interpret how to give love so that someone else can receive it. Otherwise, the way we feel just gets lost in translation.
momcollective.com
19 Local Parent/Child Date ideas to spend time with Tweens/Teens in the East Valley
Yeah, it’s easy to spend time with your squishy, bubbly toddler who sees you as their best friend. But when kids become tweens that are too cool, it can take a little more creativity to make one-on-one time exciting and special to them. But also, step parenting weaves in...
psychologytoday.com
What Do Adult Children Owe Their Parents?
Many mothers and fathers do not know how to parent adult children. Some parents can make their grown-up sons and daughters feel almost guilty for growing up. The cost of paying a debt of gratitude must not be a burden that makes the other wish you’d never done anything for them to begin with.
momcollective.com
Why Do We Take Our Kids on Vacation?
Why do we take our kids on vacation? Well, that’s a loaded question, isn’t it?. Here in Arizona, most of us plan a family vacation during the summer so we can escape the intense (yet dry!) heat. Like many others around the country and the world, we head to an ocean beach so we can enjoy the sights, sounds, and experience we don’t get here at home.
Accepting that the love of your life left may be hard
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Loving someone doesn’t guarantee they’ll always stay. That was the hard truth that I had to accept when the man I loved disappeared without a trace. He didn’t say goodbye or tell me why it was over. He vanished from my life like warm breath in cold air.
You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?
Parents expend an enormous amount of energy curating meaningful experiences for their kids. But which memories will they actually carry with them into adulthood?
psychologytoday.com
Accepting the Unexpected
Attempting to suppress unwanted thoughts can lead to an increase in having these thoughts. Instead of pushing unwanted thoughts and feelings away, just let them be. Acceptance is an important component of mental wellness and a skill that can be developed. Here is a challenge: Don’t think about pizza for...
A Guide for Being a Good Spouse
We human beings are emotional creatures that are always looking for a feeling of acceptance, regard, and belonging in our relationships. It's important to have family and friends, but we all want to find that person who will love us no matter what.
