ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington ranked 10th-best state in nation for health care quality

By Brett Davis
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio, Michigan charter schools sue Biden administration

(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio and Michigan charter schools sued the Biden administration today, claiming a new rule that requires charter schools to prove public schools are over-enrolled is illegal. The federal lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, includes...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

USDA plans National Farmers Market Week celebration

ATLANTA – The Southeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service will celebrate National Farmers Market Week this week to highlight the important role farmers markets play in supporting healthy communities, food systems and stimulating local economies in the Southeast region (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon

Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Washington Health
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Washington Government
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Marylanders urged to get caught up on vaccinations

BALTIMORE — MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, recently applauded Governor Larry Hogan for declaring August as Immunization Awareness Month in Maryland and urges residents to speak with their physician about getting back on track with recommended vaccines for the coming year. While over 12 million Marylanders — 93% of the population — have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, vaccination rates for other critical immunizations have dropped.
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Axne, Nunn among planned Soapbox speakers at State Fair

More than two dozen candidates for office in Iowa are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Iowa State Fair at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox, according to the paper’s website. The event will be held throughout the fair along the Grand Concourse in front of the Horner...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rising Democratic star to speak at Wing Ding in Clear Lake

DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biden says Kentucky counties hit by flood will recover better than before

(The Center Square) – For the second time in eight months, President Joe Biden visited Kentucky to tour the damage left by a natural disaster. On Monday, he and First Lady Jill Biden visited eastern Kentucky residents still recovering from flooding late last month that killed 38 people. During...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sanford Bishop named farm group's Legislator of Year

SAVANNAH — The National Association of Farm Service Agency County Office Employees presented Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., its Legislator of the Year award during its national convention here. Farm Service Agency county office employees are the bridge between U.S. Department of Agriculture programs and farmers as well as ranchers.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Health#Health Care Quality#Medical Services#General Health
KPVI Newschannel 6

More funding sought to subsidize Pennsylvania medical marijuana purchases

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its annual report on the state’s medical marijuana program and is asking for more funding to subsidize patients who can’t afford medical marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2016 in Pennsylvania and is approved for residents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's partisan primary election

Polls open on Tuesday for Wisconsin’s partisan primary, which sees contested races ranging from state legislative primaries to a heated GOP race among candidates seeking the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Here’s what you need to know before you vote:. Who’s running?. In...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan taxpayers foot $285k for 'mobility services'

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will spend $285,000 on four “mobility services” in Ann Arbor, Rochester, Dearborn, Novi, and Farmington Hills. The Michigan Mobility Funding Platform will give four companies – Bluecity, GEKOT Inc., Mouvit, and Nimbus – $285,000 in total funding. “Today’s announcement...
ANN ARBOR, MI
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia ratepayers will need to pay $78.7 million for wind project

(The Center Square) – Virginia ratepayers will need to cover more than $78.7 million to help cover the cost of a $9.8 billion offshore wind project, which is the largest capital investment of its kind in the commonwealth. The State Corporation Commission approved Dominion Energy’s request to recover some...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy