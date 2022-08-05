Washington ranked 10th-best state in nation for health care quality

Read on www.kpvi.com
Ohio, Michigan charter schools sue Biden administration
(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio and Michigan charter schools sued the Biden administration today, claiming a new rule that requires charter schools to prove public schools are over-enrolled is illegal. The federal lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, includes...
USDA plans National Farmers Market Week celebration
ATLANTA – The Southeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service will celebrate National Farmers Market Week this week to highlight the important role farmers markets play in supporting healthy communities, food systems and stimulating local economies in the Southeast region (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee).
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Near-total Indiana abortion ban spurs businesses to look elsewhere for expansion
It took the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly just six weeks to enact a near-total abortion ban following the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling repealing the right to abortion established in 1973 by its Roe v. Wade decision. The fallout for Hoosiers is likely to last much longer. Almost immediately...
Marylanders urged to get caught up on vaccinations
BALTIMORE — MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, recently applauded Governor Larry Hogan for declaring August as Immunization Awareness Month in Maryland and urges residents to speak with their physician about getting back on track with recommended vaccines for the coming year. While over 12 million Marylanders — 93% of the population — have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, vaccination rates for other critical immunizations have dropped.
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Axne, Nunn among planned Soapbox speakers at State Fair
More than two dozen candidates for office in Iowa are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Iowa State Fair at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox, according to the paper’s website. The event will be held throughout the fair along the Grand Concourse in front of the Horner...
Rising Democratic star to speak at Wing Ding in Clear Lake
DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
Biden says Kentucky counties hit by flood will recover better than before
(The Center Square) – For the second time in eight months, President Joe Biden visited Kentucky to tour the damage left by a natural disaster. On Monday, he and First Lady Jill Biden visited eastern Kentucky residents still recovering from flooding late last month that killed 38 people. During...
Sanford Bishop named farm group's Legislator of Year
SAVANNAH — The National Association of Farm Service Agency County Office Employees presented Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., its Legislator of the Year award during its national convention here. Farm Service Agency county office employees are the bridge between U.S. Department of Agriculture programs and farmers as well as ranchers.
Newcomers will represent at least 32% of Vermont’s state legislative seats next year
Fifty-seven state legislative seats up for election in Vermont this year are open, meaning no incumbents filed to run. This represents 32% of the state’s legislature, a marked increase compared to recent election cycles. Since no incumbents are present, newcomers are guaranteed to win all open seats. Vermont restructured...
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Carolina
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Washington State Auditor finds 61 areas of concern in $37B of federal funding
(The Center Square) – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The 1,083-page report covers...
More funding sought to subsidize Pennsylvania medical marijuana purchases
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its annual report on the state’s medical marijuana program and is asking for more funding to subsidize patients who can’t afford medical marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2016 in Pennsylvania and is approved for residents...
Seventeen Louisiana school districts showed no improvement or decline in academic performance
(The Center Square) — Student test scores recently released by the Louisiana Department of Education are revealing which districts and schools flourished in recent years and which held fast or declined. Student scores on 2021-2022 LEAP tests released last week showed 80% of Louisiana school systems improved proficiency rates...
Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's partisan primary election
Polls open on Tuesday for Wisconsin’s partisan primary, which sees contested races ranging from state legislative primaries to a heated GOP race among candidates seeking the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Here’s what you need to know before you vote:. Who’s running?. In...
Michigan taxpayers foot $285k for 'mobility services'
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will spend $285,000 on four “mobility services” in Ann Arbor, Rochester, Dearborn, Novi, and Farmington Hills. The Michigan Mobility Funding Platform will give four companies – Bluecity, GEKOT Inc., Mouvit, and Nimbus – $285,000 in total funding. “Today’s announcement...
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
Virginia ratepayers will need to pay $78.7 million for wind project
(The Center Square) – Virginia ratepayers will need to cover more than $78.7 million to help cover the cost of a $9.8 billion offshore wind project, which is the largest capital investment of its kind in the commonwealth. The State Corporation Commission approved Dominion Energy’s request to recover some...
Lt. Gov Nungesser touts sporting events and mardi gras while visiting Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Economic recovery after COVID-19 was one of the topics touched on by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Monday as he addressed the North Shreveport Business Association. He said Louisiana has to open its doors wide and business leaders need to make sure the community is safe and clean...
