Colorado Springs Police looking for a suspect in a bank robbery

Barricaded suspect taken into custody at Academy and Carefree Circle
UPDATE: Crews on scene said the suspect has been taken into custody without incident. CSPD sent a follow-up alert at 7:42 p.m. cancelling the shelter in place order in the area of 3550 N. Carefree Circle. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting heavy police activity in response to a barricaded […]
KRDO
Suspect and another victim dead in shooting that killed an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed a second victim died during a deadly shooting in Security-Widefield. The suspect, accused of shooting and killing an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy, was also found dead. CSPD says when two EPCSO patrol deputies and an...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police Officer injured in a motorcycle accident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) motorcycle officer was injured in a crash while pursuing a vehicle. The accident shut down Centennial Blvd by Windmill Ave just after 4 p.m. The officer was attempting to pull over a Jeep SUV. According to CSPD, the officer observed...
KKTV
Woman arrested after Cañon City Police investigate a suspicious package call
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing serious charges after investigators believe she made a fake call about a suspicious package in Cañon City. Police were called to the 3200 block of Justice Center Road at about noon on Monday for a suspicious package. The area is on the east side of Cañon City. Officers were able to get in touch with 48-year-old Janel Armstrong inside a building. Armstrong was carrying “unknown black bag,” according to police. Investigators determined there was no threat.
KRDO
Suspect in shooting that left an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy dead was employed with the U.S. Air Force Academy
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the U.S. Air Force Academy, the suspect in a double-homicide, that left an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy dead, was employed with the academy. The Colorado Springs Police Department says when two deputies and a Fountain police officer arrived at the scene...
Man accused of killing former Marine wife, deputy
The family of a woman who was found dead in a front yard in unincorporated El Paso County has identified her as Alexandra Rachelle Mittig.
SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large
UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman suffered multiple bone fractures after being struck by a car Saturday night at the intersection of Uintah and 19th streets, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 9:45 p.m., police said the woman was crossing with two other people, outside a crosswalk, when a car approaching the The post Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLD CASE: Who killed Judy Diebold?
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a Colorado Springs woman remains unsolved 33 years later after her badly decomposed body was found near Garden of the Gods. In 1989, 27-year-old Judy Diebold was reported missing by family members. A hiker found Diebold’s body, which was badly decomposed, just off Rampart Range Rd. in […]
KKTV
Pedestrian injured in collision in Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman broke several bones when she was hit by a car in Old Colorado City Saturday night. Police say she and two others walked in front of oncoming car while crossing Uintah Street near 19th Street. They were several yards outside of the crosswalk.
KRDO
A DUI crash in Douglas County left two dead and others in critical condition
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 6, 2022, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash just before midnight. A CSP Trooper told our Denver partner 9News that one vehicle was being driven by a 25-year-old, Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, from Colorado Springs. According to CSP, Avalos-Trujillo was suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash and hit the other vehicle head-on.
KRDO
Traffic for northbound and southbound Centennial Blvd is being diverted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting a traffic accident at Centennial Blvd and Windmill Ave. Traffic, northbound and southbound, on Centennial Blvd is being diverted. CSPD is asking drivers to find an alternate route.
KRDO
Community invited to pay respects to fallen El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy outside of department
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is working to honor a deputy who died in the line of duty Sunday, Aug. 7. While two deputies and an officer with the Fountain Police Department were responding to a shots fired call in Security-Widefield, the EPCSO said they were met with gunfire. In that shooting, 39-year-old Dep. Andrew Peery lost his life.
Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 300 suspected fentanyl pills were found on a woman while she was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies have identified the woman as 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca. Saturday night, a sheriff's patrol deputy contacted Apodaca at the Loaf 'N Jug at 1700 block of Santa Fe The post Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Police announce dates for Community Meetings
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department shared the dates of their upcoming community meetings. PPD announced the dates for the next three community meetings happening in August and September. August 11, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pueblo Memorial Hall 1 City Hall Pl. August 25, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pueblo Christian Center 1605 S. […]
Man pursued in police chase arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after pursuing the suspect in a police chase Friday evening. Shortly before 10 p.m., an officer witnessed an SUV commit a traffic offense. When the officer attempted to stop the SUV for the traffic violation, the driver sped down an alleyway. Police reports […]
KKTV
Man facing charges after reportedly backing into a police cruiser during traffic stop
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have one man in custody following a traffic offense that happened near East Fountain Boulevard and South Hancock Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday. Officers say they tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation and the SUV reportedly sped up and...
News Channel Nebraska
Colorado man found guilty of 2019 killing of Imperial woman
A Chase County District Court jury has found a Colorado man guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the 2019 slaying of an Imperial woman. 26-year old Kevin German of Colorado Springs was also found guilty of kidnapping and 1st-degree false imprisonment after a week-long trial in Imperial. He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced November 18.
Cops nab carjacking suspect after citizen traps him in park restroom
Officers believe Damien Madden, 28, tried twice to steal cars by pointing a gun at the drivers and demanding their keys.
Man arrested for attempted carjacking in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a man and demanded his car keys. According to Pueblo Police, just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a location near the intersection of East 4th Street and North Glendale Avenue on an attempted carjacking. The suspect, later […]
