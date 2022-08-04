ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot Monday with scattered storms at times

MONDAY MORNING: Expect partly sunny skies early Monday morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Through the morning, most of the Arkansas will heat up quite a bit. But a few isolated showers may pop up. Temperatures reach the lower 90s by midday. MONDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures will likely...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain chances return Monday

TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the warmer side overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid-70s. TOMORROW: Monday looks like another hot and humid day. Temperatures will make a run into the mid-90s by the afternoon hours with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will start to increase across the area by the late afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the rest of the day.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & Humid Weekend

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers & storms left some people with some needed rain. Northeast Arkansas around Jonesboro ended up seeing too much of that rain at once, leading to some flash flooding Friday afternoon. Friday night will be warm and humid with low temps dropping to the mid 70s overnight and clouds clearing.
JONESBORO, AR
CBS Minnesota

Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kttn.com

Audio: From extreme heat to extreme cold, Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “glacial” winter for Midwest

Some Missourians may be looking forward to the cooler seasons of fall and winter– but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a *very* cold winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
MISSOURI STATE
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
myozarksonline.com

What does the Farmers Almanac say about the winter of 22-23?

SOME MISSOURIANS MAY BE LOOKING FORWARD TO THE COOLER SEASONS OF FALL AND WINTER– BUT THE NEW EDITION OF THE FARMERS’ ALMANAC PREDICTS A *VERY* COLD WINTER AHEAD. IT’S HARD TO FATHOM NOW, BUT EDITOR PETER GEIGER SAYS THE WINTER FORECAST MAP CARRIES JUST FIVE WORDS FLOATING THE MIDWEST: “HIBERNATION ZONE, GLACIAL, SNOW-FILLED.” GEIGER SAYS THE PUBLICATION IS CALLING FOR AN EXCEPTIONALLY SNOWY, EXTREMELY COLD WINTER FOR 2022-’23.
MISSOURI STATE
kuaf.com

Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs

This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
NEBRASKA STATE

