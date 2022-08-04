Read on www.fox16.com
Related
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot Monday with scattered storms at times
MONDAY MORNING: Expect partly sunny skies early Monday morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Through the morning, most of the Arkansas will heat up quite a bit. But a few isolated showers may pop up. Temperatures reach the lower 90s by midday. MONDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures will likely...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain chances return Monday
TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the warmer side overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid-70s. TOMORROW: Monday looks like another hot and humid day. Temperatures will make a run into the mid-90s by the afternoon hours with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will start to increase across the area by the late afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the rest of the day.
RAIN CHANCES: Here’s what a 50% chance for rain really means.
Have you ever wondered why the rain chance on your weather app is so different than the one you see on our 7-day forecast? Here's why!
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & Humid Weekend
TONIGHT: A few isolated showers & storms left some people with some needed rain. Northeast Arkansas around Jonesboro ended up seeing too much of that rain at once, leading to some flash flooding Friday afternoon. Friday night will be warm and humid with low temps dropping to the mid 70s overnight and clouds clearing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
Heavy rain floods I-285 as storms hammer metro Atlanta
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — I-285 in North Fulton County turned into a lake during heavy rain on Friday. Flooding submerged the Eastbound lanes near New Northside Dr. and Powers Ferry in Sandy Springs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The flooding occurred after heavy rain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Audio: From extreme heat to extreme cold, Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “glacial” winter for Midwest
Some Missourians may be looking forward to the cooler seasons of fall and winter– but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a *very* cold winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
Flash floods turn Death Valley muddy, stranding hundreds of visitors
Record rainfall trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers.
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
myozarksonline.com
What does the Farmers Almanac say about the winter of 22-23?
SOME MISSOURIANS MAY BE LOOKING FORWARD TO THE COOLER SEASONS OF FALL AND WINTER– BUT THE NEW EDITION OF THE FARMERS’ ALMANAC PREDICTS A *VERY* COLD WINTER AHEAD. IT’S HARD TO FATHOM NOW, BUT EDITOR PETER GEIGER SAYS THE WINTER FORECAST MAP CARRIES JUST FIVE WORDS FLOATING THE MIDWEST: “HIBERNATION ZONE, GLACIAL, SNOW-FILLED.” GEIGER SAYS THE PUBLICATION IS CALLING FOR AN EXCEPTIONALLY SNOWY, EXTREMELY COLD WINTER FOR 2022-’23.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
kuaf.com
Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs
This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
KATV
Arkansas animal rescue shelter helps Kentucky animal rescue shelter in flooding disaster
An Arkansas animal rescue shelter traveled to Kentucky to help another rescue shelter amid the flooding disaster in eastern Kentucky. Terre Wood, founder of NovaStar Rescue in Dover, Arkansas, said she got word that Ruby Whiskers Animal Shelter in Hazard, Arkansas was needing aid. Wood said her rescue shelter fundraised...
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
kiwaradio.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Snow From October To March And Wintertime Lows Of -40
Statewide Iowa — As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some Iowans may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast...
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
Comments / 0