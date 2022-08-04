The Most Unusual/Greatest Live Music You’ll Ever See In Rochester

Read on kroc.com
Related
Huge Concert Coming to Thursdays Downtown this Week
There have been some great performances at Thursdays Downtown so far this summer. But this week I'd say Rochester, Minnesota is welcoming the biggest guest of the 2022 Thursdays Downtown season. I predict it will be pretty packed this Thursday. You may already know them or maybe you heard about...
Down By The Riverside Concert In Rochester Canceled
I hate to be the one to tell you sad news today, but unfortunately, I've got some for Rochester, Minnesota. And yes, it involves a free outdoor concert. Down By The Riverside Concert Canceled for August 7th in Rochester, Minnesota. I honestly am bummed and wish that I could make...
Rochester, Southeast MN and Iowa See Soggy Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A soggy weekend prompted flood watches in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota. The Rochester flood watch was allowed to expire Monday morning. The Rochester International Airport saw showers and thunderstorms bring 1.99 inches of rain Saturday and 0.89 inches Sunday, according to NOAA data. The National...
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens Today in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
KAAL-TV
Mower County Fair announces new exhibits
(ABC 6 News) - The Mower County Historical Society announces several new exhibits that will be open during the 2022 Mower County Fair. The Historical Society recently added a new artifact to its collection: a “business backdrop” from the Red Oak Grove Creamery. This hand painted backdrop, once on display in the community room of the creamery, can now be viewed in the Rahilly Buggy Building.
RELATED PEOPLE
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
New Boutique Now Open at Apache Mall in Rochester
A trendy new boutique for men and women just opened in Rochester, Minnesota at the Apache Mall and the clothes are super cute!. New Store Just Opened at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota!. Next time you are out walking around at the Apache Mall, you may notice a brand...
Rochester Public Library Roof Replacement Project To Begin Next Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A project that will repair and replace the roof of the Rochester Public Library will start next week. According to a news release from the City of Rochester, the repairs and replacement to the building roof will start on Monday, August 15th, and last approximately two months.
Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tomorrow is an election day in Minnesota. Primary elections are being held in statewide and local races for the elected positions that will appear on the November ballot. Locally, Rochester area voters are being asked to narrow the field of candidates for Congress in the First District, along with positions on the Rochester School Board, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, the Rochester City Council, and for Mayor of Rochester.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out the Perfect Minnesota Home for Sale Just Minutes From Rochester
If you've been looking for a perfect house for a family in Southeast Minnesota, one just popped on the real estate market in Oronoco for $799,900...and it is AMAZING!. Perfect House for a Family in Minnesota Just Popped Up On The Market in Oronoco. I know that the real estate...
Expect a Miracle – No Rain For Saturday’s Epic Car Show
Help save lives while checking out the 2nd Annual Gift of Life Transplant House Car Show, this Saturday, August 6, 2022!. The Gift of Life Transplant House, on 2nd Street in Rochester, Minnesota is a place for people involved with transplants at the Mayo Clinic to rest, recover, and be supported. Two homes, across the street from each other provide transplant patients and their caregivers with high-quality, affordable accommodations in a supportive, home-like environment. (Source)
Rochester Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses Over the Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers responded to what is being described as an "unusually high" number of overdose calls over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the first of three overdose calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. Southeast. Responding officers revived a 31-year-old man by using Narcan. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.
Over 800 People In Crisis Served at Rochester’s New Crisis Center
In its first year of operation, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) in Rochester has served over 800 people. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new mental health crisis center in Rochester. The Southeast Regional Crisis Center...is designed to provide 24/7 care for people experiencing a mental...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rochester Rainfall Total Was Nearly 2 Inches – Flood Watch Extended
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, heavy rains visited many areas of southeastern Minnesota Saturday night and another round of heavy rain is possible tonight. The National Weather Service says the flood watch issued Saturday night has been extended until 8 AM Monday. It covers portions of southeastern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and western Wisconsin, including Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Houston, Wabasha, and Winona counties.
You Know What? Today’s The Perfect Day To Try New Eatery In Lanesboro
Back in February, I wrote a story about a Lanesboro ice cream shop that was for sale... ...Labelle's, at 111 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro is for sale. The asking price: $239,900. According to the real estate description, "Owner has long time success of running a business in this location since 1997." (Read More: Lanesboro, Minnesota, Ice Cream Shop For Sale)
Rochester Area Included in Flood Watch Through Sunday Morning
..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...*. WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.*. WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0